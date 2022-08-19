German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives for a meeting of a parliamentary investigation committee in Hamburg, Germany, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is due to appear Friday before a parliamentary panel in the northern state of Hamburg to answer lawmakers’ questions regarding what he knew about a tax evasion scam when he was mayor of the city.
A plastic sign with the text 'Olaf Scholz witness' stands in front of a seat on the Senate bench before the start of a meeting of the parliamentary investigation committee in Hamburg, Germany, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is due to appear Friday before a parliamentary panel in the northern state of Hamburg to answer lawmakers’ questions regarding what he knew about a tax evasion scam when he was mayor of the city.
Christian Charisius - foreign subscriber, DPA
BERLIN (AP) — German leader Olaf Scholz has denied intervening on behalf of a private bank embroiled in a tax evasion scam when he was mayor of the northern city of Hamburg, allegations that have dogged him since before he took office as chancellor last year.
