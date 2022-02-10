Germany Siemens Earns

Roland Busch, President and CEO of Siemens AG talks on stage at the virtual Annual Shareholders' Meeting in Munich, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. Germany's Siemens AG reported Thursday that net profit rose 20% to 1.8 billion euros in the last three months of the year as new orders boomed.

 Sven Hoppe - pool, DPA POOL

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Germany Siemens AG, global maker of big-ticket machines and industrial equipment and software, saw net profit rise 20% to 1.8 billion euros in the last three months of 2021 as the rebounding global economy increased orders for its goods, including a 1-billion euro order for high speed trains in Germany.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

