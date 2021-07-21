Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as the market continues to recover from a sharp drop at the beginning of the week. The S&P 500 rose 0.4% early Wednesday. Banks and technology companies were among the biggest winners. Treasury yields climbed again but remain well below where they were just last week, a sign that investors remain cautious. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.28%. Several stocks are moving following second-quarter earnings reports. Netflix fell 2.6% after reporting its worst slowdown in subscriber growth in eight years, but Chipotle Mexican Grill jumped 7.9% after turning in banner results.

