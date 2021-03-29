Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as losses for banks are offset by gains in several Big Tech companies including Facebook. The S&P 500 was down 0.2% in the first few minutes of trading Monday while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq wavered between gains and losses. U.S.-listed shares Credit Suisse of Switzerland plunged after the bank warned that it could face big losses related to a default by a U.S.-based hedge fund. Nomura of Japan also fell sharply after making a similar warning. Treasury yields held steady.

