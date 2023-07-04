The Foreign Minister of Greece, Giorgos Gerapetritis, addresses the media during a joint press conference with his counterpart from Cyprus, Constantinos Kombos, at the foreign ministry in Nicosia, Cyprus, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Garapetritis is in Cyprus for official visit.
The Foreign Minister of Greece, Giorgos Gerapetritis, addresses the media during a joint press conference with his counterpart from Cyprus, Constantinos Kombos, at the foreign ministry in Nicosia, Cyprus, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Garapetritis is in Cyprus for official visit.
Cyprus' Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos, right, and his counterpart from Greece, Giorgos Gerapetritis, left, address the media during a press conference after their meeting at the foreign ministry house in capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Garapetritis is in Cyprus for official visit.
Cyprus' foreign minCyprus' Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos, right, and his counterpart from Greece, Giorgos Gerapetritis, left, shake hands after their meeting and a press conference at the foreign ministry house in capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Garapetritis is in Cyprus for official visit.
Cyprus' Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos, right, and his counterpart from Greece Giorgos Gerapetritis, left, shake hands after their meeting at the foreign ministry house in capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Garapetritis is in Cyprus for official visit.
Greek foreign minister says Athens is ready for talks with Turkey to resolve sea borders dispute
Greece’s newly-appointed foreign minister says his country is ready to start talks with Turkey to resolve a long-standing dispute over maritime borders that has repeatedly brought the two neighbors to the brink of armed conflict
The Foreign Minister of Greece, Giorgos Gerapetritis, addresses the media during a joint press conference with his counterpart from Cyprus, Constantinos Kombos, at the foreign ministry in Nicosia, Cyprus, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Garapetritis is in Cyprus for official visit.
Petros Karadjias - staff, AP
The Foreign Minister of Greece, Giorgos Gerapetritis, addresses the media during a joint press conference with his counterpart from Cyprus, Constantinos Kombos, at the foreign ministry in Nicosia, Cyprus, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Garapetritis is in Cyprus for official visit.
Petros Karadjias - staff, AP
Cyprus' Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos, right, and his counterpart from Greece, Giorgos Gerapetritis, left, address the media during a press conference after their meeting at the foreign ministry house in capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Garapetritis is in Cyprus for official visit.
Petros Karadjias - staff, AP
Cyprus' foreign minCyprus' Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos, right, and his counterpart from Greece, Giorgos Gerapetritis, left, shake hands after their meeting and a press conference at the foreign ministry house in capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Garapetritis is in Cyprus for official visit.
Petros Karadjias - staff, AP
Cyprus' Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos, right, and his counterpart from Greece Giorgos Gerapetritis, left, shake hands after their meeting at the foreign ministry house in capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Garapetritis is in Cyprus for official visit.
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Greece is ready to start talks with Turkey to resolve a long-standing dispute over maritime borders that has repeatedly brought the two neighbors to the brink of armed conflict, Greece’s newly appointed foreign minister said Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.