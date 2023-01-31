ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s main opposition party said Tuesday that it won't participate in parliamentary votes until a general election is held later this year, in response to the alleged wiretapping of senior officials by the state intelligence service.
Greece's main opposition party says it won't participate in parliamentary votes until a general election is held later this year
