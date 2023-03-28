Greece Train Collision

FILE - Greek Prime Ministers Kyriakos Mitsotakis looks on as he waits for the arrival of Cyprus' new President Nikos Christodoulides before their meeting in Athens, on March 13, 2023. Prime Minister Mitsotakis late Tuesday, March 22, said he would hold elections in May ‒ a month later than initially expected ‒ but did not give an exact date.

 Petros Giannakouris - staff, AP

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s center-right Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday called a general election on May 21, in the aftermath of a train disaster that has reduced his party’s long-standing majority in opinion polls.

