Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis addresses the media, during a press conference with Cyprus' President Nikos Christodoulide after their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Cyprus, on Monday, July 31, 2023. Mitsotakis is in Cyprus on an official visit.
Cyprus' President Nikos Christodoulides, on carpet front left, and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, on carpet right, review a military guard of honor before their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Cyprus, on Monday, July 31, 2023. Mitsotakis is in Cyprus for an official visit.
Cyprus' President Nikos Christodoulides, right, and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, left, shake hands before their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Cyprus, on Monday, July 31, 2023. Mitsotakis is in Cyprus for an official visit.
Cyprus' President Nikos Christodoulides, second left, and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, left, review a military guard of honor before their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Cyprus, on Monday, July 31, 2023. Mitsotakis is in Cyprus for an official visit.
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis reviews a military guard of honor before a meeting with Cyprus' President Nikos Christodoulides at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Cyprus, on Monday, July 31, 2023. Mitsotakis is in Cyprus for an official visit.
Cyprus' President Nikos Christodoulides, right, and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, left, shake hands before their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Cyprus, on Monday, July 31, 2023. Mitsotakis is in Cyprus for an official visit.
Cyprus' President Nikos Christodoulides, right, and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, left, talk during their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Cyprus, on Monday, July 31, 2023. Mitsotakis is in Cyprus for an official visit.
Cyprus' President Nikos Christodoulides, right, and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis address the media, during a press conference after their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Cyprus, on Monday, July 31, 2023. Mitsotakis is in Cyprus on an official visit.
Cyprus' President Nikos Christodoulides, right, and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, left, smile towards the media before their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Cyprus, on Monday, July 31, 2023. Mitsotakis is in Cyprus for an official visit.
Cyprus' President Nikos Christodoulides, right, welcomes Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, left, for their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Cyprus, on Monday, July 31, 2023. Mitsotakis is in Cyprus for an official visit.
Cyprus' President Nikos Christodoulides, right, and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, left, talk to each other before their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Cyprus, on Monday, July 31, 2023. Mitsotakis is in Cyprus for an official visit.
Cyprus' President Nikos Christodoulides, on carpet front left, and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, on carpet right, review a military guard of honor before their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Cyprus, on Monday, July 31, 2023. Mitsotakis is in Cyprus for an official visit.
Cyprus' President Nikos Christodoulides, right, and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, left, shake hands before their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Cyprus, on Monday, July 31, 2023. Mitsotakis is in Cyprus for an official visit.
Cyprus' President Nikos Christodoulides, right, and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, left, talk during their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Cyprus, on Monday, July 31, 2023. Mitsotakis is in Cyprus for an official visit.
Cyprus' President Nikos Christodoulides, right, and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis address the media, during a press conference after their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Cyprus, on Monday, July 31, 2023. Mitsotakis is in Cyprus on an official visit.
Greek prime minister seeks improved relations with Turkey but says Ankara needs to drop aggression
Greece’s prime minister says his country wants to take full advantage of a developing positive climate with neighboring Turkey in order to improve bilateral relations despite a string of decades-old disputes
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis addresses the media, during a press conference with Cyprus' President Nikos Christodoulide after their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Cyprus, on Monday, July 31, 2023. Mitsotakis is in Cyprus on an official visit.
Yiannis Kourtoglou - pool, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cyprus' President Nikos Christodoulides, on carpet front left, and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, on carpet right, review a military guard of honor before their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Cyprus, on Monday, July 31, 2023. Mitsotakis is in Cyprus for an official visit.
Petros Karadjias - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cyprus' President Nikos Christodoulides, right, and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, left, shake hands before their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Cyprus, on Monday, July 31, 2023. Mitsotakis is in Cyprus for an official visit.
Petros Karadjias - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cyprus' President Nikos Christodoulides, second left, and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, left, review a military guard of honor before their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Cyprus, on Monday, July 31, 2023. Mitsotakis is in Cyprus for an official visit.
Petros Karadjias - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis reviews a military guard of honor before a meeting with Cyprus' President Nikos Christodoulides at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Cyprus, on Monday, July 31, 2023. Mitsotakis is in Cyprus for an official visit.
Petros Karadjias - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cyprus' President Nikos Christodoulides, right, and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, left, shake hands before their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Cyprus, on Monday, July 31, 2023. Mitsotakis is in Cyprus for an official visit.
Petros Karadjias - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cyprus' President Nikos Christodoulides, right, and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, left, talk during their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Cyprus, on Monday, July 31, 2023. Mitsotakis is in Cyprus for an official visit.
Yiannis Kourtoglou - pool, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cyprus' President Nikos Christodoulides, right, and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis address the media, during a press conference after their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Cyprus, on Monday, July 31, 2023. Mitsotakis is in Cyprus on an official visit.
Yiannis Kourtoglou - pool, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cyprus' President Nikos Christodoulides, right, and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, left, smile towards the media before their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Cyprus, on Monday, July 31, 2023. Mitsotakis is in Cyprus for an official visit.
Petros Karadjias - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cyprus' President Nikos Christodoulides, right, welcomes Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, left, for their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Cyprus, on Monday, July 31, 2023. Mitsotakis is in Cyprus for an official visit.
Petros Karadjias - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cyprus' President Nikos Christodoulides, right, and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, left, talk to each other before their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Cyprus, on Monday, July 31, 2023. Mitsotakis is in Cyprus for an official visit.
Petros Karadjias - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cyprus' President Nikos Christodoulides, on carpet front left, and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, on carpet right, review a military guard of honor before their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Cyprus, on Monday, July 31, 2023. Mitsotakis is in Cyprus for an official visit.
Petros Karadjias - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cyprus' President Nikos Christodoulides, right, and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, left, shake hands before their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Cyprus, on Monday, July 31, 2023. Mitsotakis is in Cyprus for an official visit.
Petros Karadjias - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cyprus' President Nikos Christodoulides, right, and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, left, talk during their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Cyprus, on Monday, July 31, 2023. Mitsotakis is in Cyprus for an official visit.
Yiannis Kourtoglou - pool, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cyprus' President Nikos Christodoulides, right, and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis address the media, during a press conference after their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Cyprus, on Monday, July 31, 2023. Mitsotakis is in Cyprus on an official visit.
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Greece’s prime minister said Monday that his government wants to take full advantage of a developing positive political climate with neighboring Turkey in order to improve bilateral relations despite a string of decades-old disputes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.