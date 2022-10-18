BERLIN (AP) — Senior members of Germany's environmentalist Green party indicated Tuesday that they would accept Chancellor Olaf Scholz's decision to extend the lifetime of the country's three remaining nuclear plants for a few months to head off possible a winter energy crunch.
AP
Green leaders back German nuke extension, activists angry
Senior members of Germany’s environmentalist Green party have indicated that they would accept Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s decision to extend the lifetime of the country’s three remaining nuclear plants for a few months
- AP
-
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Read
Articles
- Gunfire erupts in Florence over a college football game
- Steven Ray Dunn
- Terry Hinton
- Injured Tuscumbia police officer remains in ICU
- Mickey Culpepper
- Mickey Eugene Culpepper
- Oakland man facing rape, sexual abuse charges
- Colbert County's chief assistant district attorney resigns
- 'We got to break the piggy bank': Lexington wins first region title in 13 years
- Marvolene Thornton
Images
Videos
Commented
- Tuscumbia officials considering anti-tethering ordinance (2)
- High school football: Previews for Sept. 22-23 games (1)
- Colbert's winter mowing program starts next week (1)
- A faire for one and for all (1)
- Sheffield PD welcomes new K-9 Hulix (1)
- You Said It (1)
- Sharon Randall: Queen for a Day (1)
- 'It's a no-brainer': Playing at Toyota Field vs. Braly obvious choice for UNA (1)
- Well-oiled machine: Pujols' quest for 700 homers is in crunch time (1)
- I'm worried about mask wearers (1)
- Fire department veteran Fox promoted (1)
- Florence resident to celebrate 108 years on Monday (1)
- H.S. Football: Russellville vs. Mars Hill (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.