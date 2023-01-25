Guyana Satellites Oil Spills

File - Georgetown, Guyana is seen over the propeller of a plane headed to Kaieteur Falls, Guyana, March 7, 2016. The former leader of Guyana’s Environmental Protection Agency, Vincent Adams, is criticizing the government's plan to use satellites to monitor oil spills in the South American nation’s waters, saying to the Associated Press on Jan. 24, 2023 that the only proper way of minimizing oil spills is to put spill-prevention experts onboard drilling ships and platforms.

 Albert Stumm - staff, AP

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) — Guyana’s Environmental Protection Agency says it can now use satellites to monitor any oil spills in the South American nation's waters. The agency's former leader criticized the technology as ineffective, saying the only proper way of minimizing oil spills is to put spill-prevention experts onboard drilling ships and platforms.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

