FILE - Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 lands at Manchester Boston Regional Airport, June 2, 2023, in Manchester, N.H. Personal information for more than 8,000 applicants to become pilots at American Airlines and Southwest Airlines was stolen when hackers broke into a data base maintained by a recruiting company. The breach at Austin, Texas-based Pilot Credentials occurred on April 30, and the airlines learned about it on May 3.
FILE - The American Airlines logo on top of the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, Dec. 19, 2017. Personal information for more than 8,000 applicants to become pilots at American Airlines and Southwest Airlines was stolen when hackers broke into a data base maintained by a recruiting company. The breach at Austin, Texas-based Pilot Credentials occurred on April 30, and the airlines learned about it on May 3.
FILE - Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 lands at Manchester Boston Regional Airport, June 2, 2023, in Manchester, N.H. Personal information for more than 8,000 applicants to become pilots at American Airlines and Southwest Airlines was stolen when hackers broke into a data base maintained by a recruiting company. The breach at Austin, Texas-based Pilot Credentials occurred on April 30, and the airlines learned about it on May 3.
Charles Krupa - staff, AP
FILE - The American Airlines logo on top of the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, Dec. 19, 2017. Personal information for more than 8,000 applicants to become pilots at American Airlines and Southwest Airlines was stolen when hackers broke into a data base maintained by a recruiting company. The breach at Austin, Texas-based Pilot Credentials occurred on April 30, and the airlines learned about it on May 3.
DALLAS (AP) — Personal information for more than 8,000 applicants to become pilots at American Airlines and Southwest Airlines was stolen when hackers broke into a data base maintained by a recruiting company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.