[1 subheads]
The following businesses were inspected by the Alabama Department of Public Health before Dec. 20. Scores are based on a 100-point system. Restaurants scoring 85-100 will be inspected once every three months; 70-84 requires a followup inspection within 30 days; 60-69 means a facility has two days to correct violations or face closure; and 59 and below results in automatic closure.
Colbert County
• Yogi Food Mart, 700 George Wallace Hwy., Russellville, 88
• Jack's Family Restaurant #047, 1105 S. Montgomery Avw., Sheffield, 91
• Sweet Peppers Deli, 619 Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 91
• Superhero Chefs Tuscumbia LLC, 104 B S. Main St., Tuscumbia, 91
• Spring Valley Market, 2620 Ricks Lane, Leighton, 92
• Subway, 4116 Jackson Highway, Sheffield, 93
• Shri Radhe Inc dba Shop N Go, 1905 U.S. 72 E, Tuscumbia, 93
• Toot's Diner, 2205 Railroad St., Leighton, 95
• Colbert County High School, 2200 High School St., Leighton, 97
• Leighton Elementary, 8100 Old Highway 20, Leighton, 97
• Dollar General #8638, 1814 George Wallace Highway, Russellville, 98
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.