The following businesses were inspected by the Alabama Department of Public Health before Nov. 15. Scores are based on a 100-point system. Restaurants scoring 85-100 will be inspected once every three months; 70-84 requires a followup inspection within 30 days; 60-69 means a facility has two days to correct violations or face closure; and 59 and below results in automatic closure.
Colbert County
• Helen Keller Hospital, 1300 S. Montgomery, Sheffield, 87
• Burger King Garden Grill, 13512 105 U.S. 72 W, Tuscumbia, 90
• Casa Mexicana Restaurant #2, 1101 S. Jackson Highway, Sheffield, 93
• Morningside of Sheffield, 413 Cox Blvd., Sheffield, 96
• UCP of Northwest Alabama, 507 North Hook St., Tuscumbia, 98
• Calvary Learning and Ministry Center, 1305 West 12th St., Sheffield, 100
Franklin County
• Captain D's #3737, 15434 U.S. 43, Russellville, 90
• Jimmy's Fuel Co., 19460 U.S. 43 N, Russellville, 93
• Best Western Breakfast, 13770 U.S. 43, Russellville, 95
Lauderdale County
• H T General Merchandise, 6591 Alabama 17, Florence, 88
• Wok-N-Roll, 115 Edgewood Drive, Florence, 91
• Texas Roadhouse, 307 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 92
• Kentucky Fried Chicken #30, 1302 N. Pine St., Florence, 93
• Chat & Chew II, 3663 Cloverdale Road, Florence, 93
• Wildwood Tavern, 108 East Mobile St., Florence, 94
• Hi-Tech Corner, 1451 Helton Drive, Florence, 94
• Rays at the Bank, 1411 Huntsville Road, Florence, 94
• City Limits Cafe LLC, 5430 U.S. 72, Killen, 94
• Rieff Catering, LLC, 215 Ana Drive, Suite D, Florence, 95
• Bojangles Famous Chicken N Biscuit, 109 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 96
• Loyal Order of Florence Moose Lodge, 4270 Chisholm Road, Florence, 97
• Kids' Club Early Care and Education, 1201 Hermitage Dr., Florence, 97
• Florence High School, 1201 Bradshaw Drive, Florence, 98
• Hibbett Middle School, 1601 Appleby Blvd., Florence, 98
• Underwood-Petersville Community Center, 840 Lauderdale 7, Florence, 98
• Kilby Laboratory School Cafeteria, 611 N, Pine St., Florence, 99
• Underwood Elementary School, 4725 Alabama 157, Florence, 99
• Riverhill School, 2710 Darby Drive, Florence, 99
