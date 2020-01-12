The following businesses were inspected by the Alabama Department of Public Health before Jan. 2. Scores are based on a 100-point system. Restaurants scoring 85-100 will be inspected once every three months; 70-84 requires a followup inspection within 30 days; 60-69 means a facility has two days to correct violations or face closure; and 59 and below results in automatic closure.
Colbert County
• McDonald's #678, 1503 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 90
• OK Corral, 3106 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 91
• Cozumel Cantina LLC, 8255 2nd St., Leighton, 92
• Bojangles Restaurant #5, 401 West Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 95
• East Colbert Church of Christ, 5075 River Road, Muscle Shoals, 97
• Mike's Meat Market, 1012 Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 99
Lauderdale County
• Dairy Queen Grill and Chill, 2908 Florence Blvd., Florence, 85
• Coussons Hardware & Convenience, 5221 U.S. 72, Killen, 86
• R & R Discount, 2804 Cloverdale Road, Florence, 86
• Taco Bell #030270, 2717 Florence Blvd., Florence, 95 t
• Quik Mart #29, 802 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 96
• Jack's Family Restaurant #140, 899 Florence Blvd., Florence, 96
• Residence Inn, 1000 Sweetwater Ave., Florence, 96
• The Brass Monkey, 1816 Darby Drive, Florence, 97
• Southern Auto Auction, Inc., 9225 U.S. 43, Killen, 98
• South TN Oil Co. Inc/OBA/ Quik Mart, 16184 U.S. 72, Rogersville, 98
• Florence Christian Academy Daycare, 2701 Florence Blvd., Florence, 99
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.