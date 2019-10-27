The following businesses were inspected by the Alabama Department of Public Health before Oct. 18. Scores are based on a 100-point system. Restaurants scoring 85-100 will be inspected once every three months; 70-84 requires a followup inspection within 30 days; 60-69 means a facility has two days to correct violations or face closure; and 59 and below results in automatic closure.
Colbert County
• Foodland Plus #130, 104 Town Plaza Shopping Center, Sheffield, 86
• Foodland Plus Deli/Bakery #130, 104 Town Plaza Shopping Center, Sheffield, 88
• 247 Food Mart, 17750 U.S. 72 W, Tuscumbia, 90
• Pizza Hut #2940, 611 E Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 93
• Key West Inn, 1800 U.S. 72 W, Tuscumbia, 95
• Best Western Kitchen, 1934 Alabama 20, Tuscumbia, 95
• Steak & Stuff, 401-F Cox Blvd., Sheffield, 95
• Waffle House #1013, 183 U.S. 43 S, Tuscumbia, 96
• Rick's BBQ, 2501 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 96
• Microtel Inn and Suites, 1852 U.S. 72 E., Tuscumbia, 97
• The Pie Factory of Muscle Shoals, 3312 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 97
• Subway Sandwiches & Salads, 4131 Sportsplex Drive, Muscle Shoals, 98
• Best Western Hotel, 1934 U.S. 20, Tuscumbia, 98
• T.D. Morris Inc. dba Southern Packa, 3802 Hatch Blvd., Sheffield, 98
• Dollar General #20423, 4306 N. Jackson Highway, Sheffield, 100
Franklin County
• Wayne's Catfish Haven, 18437 U.S. 43, Russellville, 93
