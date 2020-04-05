The following businesses were inspected by the Alabama Department of Public Health before March 20. Scores are based on a 100-point system. Restaurants scoring 85-100 will be inspected once every three months; 70-84 requires a followup inspection within 30 days; 60-69 means a facility has two days to correct violations or face closure; and 59 and below results in automatic closure.
Colbert County
• Quick Stop, 1021 Highway 72 E., Tuscumbia, 93
• New Bethel Elementary School, 900 New Bethel Road, Tuscumbia, 97
• R.E. Thompson Intermediate School, 829 Frankfort Road, Tuscumbia, 97
• Colbert County High School, 2200 High School St., Leighton, 98
• Dollar General No. 17371, 8688 Main St., Leighton, 98
• Hatton Elementary School, 2130 Hatton School Road, Leighton, 99
• Leighton Elementary, 8100 Old Highway 20, Leighton, 99
• The Rock, 310 N. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield, 99
