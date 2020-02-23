The following businesses were inspected by the Alabama Department of Public Health before Feb. 14. Scores are based on a 100-point system. Restaurants scoring 85-100 will be inspected once every three months; 70-84 requires a followup inspection within 30 days; 60-69 means a facility has two days to correct violations or face closure; and 59 and below results in automatic closure.
Colbert County
• Sheffield Tobacco and Deli, 100 West 5th St., Sheffield, 89
• Riverside Food & Tobacco, 100 River Road, Muscle Shoals, 90
• Stephano's Southland, 1309 Jackson Highway, Sheffield, 92
• Fiesta Mexicana, 4001 Jackson Highway, Sheffield, 93
• Oasis Deli & Tropical Snow, 11395 2nd St., Leighton, 93
• Oishi Asian Restaurant, 604 Michigan Ave., Muscle Shoals, 93
• Tuscumbia Dixie, 1014 U.S. 72W, Tuscumbia, 95
• Chevron Barton Station, 12960 U.S. 72W, Cherokee, 96
• Jackson Express, 1300 S Jackson Hwy., Sheffield, 96
• Brookdale Shoals, 2904 South Wilson Dam Road, Muscle Shoals, 98
• Sparkys Drive-In, 701 Old Lee Hwy., Tuscumbia, 98
• Vertillo Pizza, 312 Montgomery Ave., Sheffield, 98
• Stagger Lee's Lounge, L.L.C., 1140 Alabama 20 E., Tuscumbia, 99
Franklin County
• Homestead Café, 6631 U.S. 43, Spruce Pine, 87
• Quinn's Grocery, 9980 Franklin 48, Russellville, 90
• Captain D's #3737, 15434 U.S. 43, Russellville, 93
• B & J Café, 1327 Shellnut Loop, Phil Campbell, 93
• Discount Grocery and Variety, 201 E. Lawrence St., Russellville, 94
• Subway 37464 - Mahant2018, INC., 13675 U.S. 43, Russellville, 95
• Russellville Foodland #110, 14001 U.S. 43 Suite 11, Russellville, 96
• Daisy Restaurant, 125 N. Jackson Ave., Russellville, 96
Lauderdale County
• Waffle House #1283, 2501 Florence Blvd., Florence, 82
• Foodland #105, 2861 Alabama 101, Rogersville, 89
• Discount Food Mart #7301, 1315 N. Pine St., Florence, 90
• Whitt's Of Ardmore Inc., 16146 U.S. 72, Rogersville, 90
• Joe Wheeler State Park Restaurant, 4401 McLean Drive, Rogersville, 91
• Jay Veer Inc. OBA Elk River Market, 18833 U.S. 72, Rogersville, 92
• Gateway Nutrition, 1613 Lee St., Rogersville, 92
• Party Basket (The), 16673 U.S. 72 East, Rogersville, 93
• Shefs Kitchen, 1700 Lee Street, Rogersville, 93
• Sweet Basil Alabama Inc., 1627 Darby Drive, Florence, 93
• The Olive Garden Italian Restaurant, 375 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 94
• Foodland #105 Deli, 2861 Alabama 101, Rogersville, 94
• Ricatoni's, 107 N. Court St., Florence, 95
• Tatums Q-Gas #2, 5940 U.S. 43, Killen, 95
• Crossroads Market, 20 Lauderdale 16, Florence, 95
• Little Angel Day School, 1125 Sherrod Ave., Florence, 95
• Cici's Pizza #166, 157 Cox Creek Parkway S., Florence, 95
• Taco Bell#036413, 16391 U.S. 72, Rogersville, 96
• Pops BBQ, 3477 Lauderdale 61, Florence, 97
• Singin' River Brewing Company LLC, 526 East College St., Florence, 97
• Create 1, Harrison Plaza, Florence, 97
• Mane Market, 1 Harrison Plaza, Florence, 97
• Joe Wheeler State Park Pro Shop, 4403 McLean Drive, Rogersville, 98
• Florence High School, 1201 Bradshaw Drive, Florence, 98
• Forest Hills Elementary School, 101 Stovall Drive, Florence, 98
• Harlan Elementary School, 2233 McBumey Drive, Florence, 98
• Hibbett Middle School, 1601 Appleby Blvd., Florence, 98
• Underwood Elementary School, 4725 Alabama 157, Florence, 98
• Weeden Elementary School, 400 Baldwin St., Florence, 98
• 72 Hwy Quick Stop, LLC, 1003 U.S. 72, Killen, 98
• Kilby Laboratory School Cafeteria, 611 N. Pine St., Florence, 99
• Riverhill School, 2710 Darby Drive, Florence, 99
• Florence Middle School, 648 North Cherry St., Florence, 99
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.