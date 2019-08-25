The following businesses were inspected by the Alabama Department of Public Health before Aug. 16. Scores are based on a 100-point system. Restaurants scoring 85-100 will be inspected once every three months; 70-84 requires a followup inspection within 30 days; 60-69 means a facility has two days to correct violations or face closure; and 59 and below results in automatic closure.
Colbert County
• Coach's Steakhouse, 200 S. Main Street Ste B&, Tuscumbia, 86
• Cherokee Elementary School, 1305 North Pike, Cherokee, 96
• HT Express #9, 503 U.S. 43, Tuscumbia, 96
• Quik Stop #14, 600 E. 6th St., Muscle Shoals, 96
• Deshler High School, 200 N. Commons East, Tuscumbia, 97
• Quik Mart #41, 532 E. 2nd St., Muscle Shoals, 97
• Avalon Express, 1207 E. Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 97
• Krishbir Inc., 2691 Alabama 20, Tuscumbia, 97
• Cherokee High School, 850 High School Drive, Cherokee, 98
• Health & Fitness Unlimited, 2150 Rosedale, Muscle Shoals, 98
• Stagger Lee's Lounge, L.L.C., 1140 Alabama 20 E., Tuscumbia, 98
• Happy's Victory Fuel, 1300 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 98
• UCP of Northwest Alabama, 507 N. Hook St., Tuscumbia, 98
• Simply Healthy Juice Bar and Smoot, 4109 Sportsplex Drive, Muscle Shoals, 98
• Deshler Middle School, 598 North High St., Tuscumbia, 99
• Trap House Nutrition, 605 Buena Vista Ave., Muscle Shoals, 99
Franklin County
• Jack's #148, 13640 U.S. 43 By-Pass, Russellville, 75
• Vulcan Food Mart, 28485 Alabama 24, Russellville, 88
• Tharptown Elementary & High School, 145 Franklin 80, Russellville, 90
• Dollar General Market #13757, 212 4th St. SW, Red Bay, 91
• Swamp John's Country Store/Commi, 5181 Alabama 24, Red Bay, 92
• The Grind Café and Coffee Shop, 13760 U.S. 43 Suite 1, Russellville, 93
• Russellville High School, 1865 Waterloo Road, Russellville, 94
• Phil Campbell School Cafeteria, 55 School Ave., Phil Campbell, 94
• Taco Bell #029124, 15500 U.S. 43 N, Russellville, 95
• Jack's #136, 521 4th Ave. SE, Red Bay, 96
• Red Bay High School Cafeteria, 800 Eighth St., Red Bay, 97
• West Elementary School, 1340 Clay Ave., Russellville, 97
• Russellville Elementary School, 133 Chucky Mullins Drive, Russellville, 98
• Russellville Middle School, 765 Summit St., Russellville, 98
• Phil Campbell Senior Center, 135 Sherry Brice Drive, Phil Campbell, 99
• Vina High School Cafeteria, 8250 Franklin 23, Vina, 99
Lauderdale County
• Curtis Restaurant, 8083 U.S. 43, Florence, 87
• Casa Mexicana #3, 2801 Mall Drive Suite 1,2, Florence, 88
• Piggly Wiggly of Central, 3201 Lauderdale 200, Florence, 88
• Rong Fang Jiang dba Qian Ting, 1218 N. Pine St., Florence, 88
• Store N Deli, 119 N. Cedar St., Florence, 89
• El Pollito Loco/The Crazy Little Chicken, 1403 Chisholm Road, Florence, 90
• Haddock's Quick Stop, LLC., 11500 Alabama 20, Florence, 90
• Big Star Supermarket #305, 4695 Lauderdale 47, Florence, 91
• Blackberry Trail Grille, 112 Club House Drive, Florence, 91
• Brooks Elementary School, 100 School Lane, Killen, 93
• Kilby Laboratory School Cafeteria, 611 N. Pine St., Florence, 94
• On The Rocks, 110 N. Court St., Florence, 94
• Harlan Elementary School, 2233 McBurney Drive, Florence, 95
• Sugar Creek, 1632 Lee St., Rogersville, 95
• Shoals Christian School, 301 Heathrow Drive, Florence, 96
• Brooks High School, 43 U.S. 72, Killen, 96
• Rogers School, 300 Rogers Lane, Florence, 96
• Tennessee Valley L.L.C, 620 S. Poplar St., Florence, 96
• Holiday Inn Express, 180 Etta Gray St., Florence, 97
• Papa Murphy's Take & Bake Pizza, 283 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 97
• Forest Hills Elementary School, 101 Stovall Drive, Florence, 98
• Hibbett Middle School, 1601 Appleby Blvd., Florence, 98
• Dollar General #9669, 4833 U.S. 43, Killen, 98
• Dollar General #8733, 10247 U.S. 72, Rogersville, 98
• Dollar General #3430, 16493 U.S. 72, Rogersville, 98
• Los 2 Hermanos Market, 2701 Mall Road Suite 6, Florence, 98
• Esther's Eatery, 1416 Old Huntsville Road, Florence, 98
• Mapco Express #5221, 302 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 99
• Underwood Elementary School, 4725 Alabama 157, Florence, 99
• Riverhill School, 2710 Darby Drive, Florence, 99
