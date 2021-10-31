The following inspection reports were received by the TimesDaily on Oct. 26 and 27. Scores are based on a 100-point system. Restaurants scoring 85-100 will be inspected once every three months; 70-84 requires a followup inspection within 30 days; 60-69 means a facility has two days to correct violations or face closure; and 59 and below results in automatic closure.
Most Read
Articles
- Killen man facing drug trafficking charge
- 2021 Alabama high school football playoff pairings
- Brandy Risner: Husband's legacy and K-9 bring comfort in grief
- Edith Susanne Smith
- ALEA investigating delivery driver struck by a vehicle in Tuscumbia
- Melanie Hale Harding and Peggy Hale
- Dewana Roberts
- Parole denied for attempted murder convict
- John Chowning
- Tina Mellott
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Solar farm energy is costly alternative (1)
- Colbert grand jury to hear kicked, killed puppy case (1)
- DA: Martin should not have been free (1)
- Ivey directs agencies to resist COVID vaccination mandate (1)
- Allen Thornton HOSA club raises autism awareness and funds for Luv Michael (1)
- Alabama Senate passes $1.3B prison construction plan (1)
- Legislature buries head in sand on criticism (1)
- Low scores have state leaders looking for options (1)
- White House actions raise questions (1)
- Ivey calls for special session to set district lines (1)
- High school football: Game previews for Oct. 14-15 (1)
- Lawsuits demand unproven ivermectin for COVID patients (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.