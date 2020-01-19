The following businesses were inspected by the Alabama Department of Public Health before Jan. 10. Scores are based on a 100-point system. Restaurants scoring 85-100 will be inspected once every three months; 70-84 requires a followup inspection within 30 days; 60-69 means a facility has two days to correct violations or face closure; and 59 and below results in automatic closure.
Colbert County
• Pizza Hut #2939, 400 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 91
• HT Express #9, 503 U.S. 43, Tuscumbia, 92
• Williams Chevron Inc, 201 E. 6th St., Tuscumbia, 94
• Brown's Heavenly Fish & Soul Food, 1306 E. 6th St., Tuscumbia, 96
• Morningside of Sheffield, 413 Cox Blvd., Sheffield, 96
• Swamp John's, 210 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 97
• Isbell's Pumpkin Farm, 3501 Aycock Cemetary Road, Leighton, 97
• Open Door Church, 1301 Pinehurst Blvd., Sheffield, 97
• Stell's Sports Grille LLC, 4127 Sportsplex Drive, Muscle Shoals, 97
• Happy's Victory Fuel, 1300 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 98
• Quik Mart #41, 532 E. 2nd St., Muscle Shoals, 98
• Papa John's #977, 316 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 98
• George's 217, 217 N. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield, 98
• The Mixer, LLC, 215 N. Nashville Ave., Sheffield, 98
Franklin County
• Backwoods Grill & Fish Camp, 2937 U.S. 43, Phil Campbell, 81
• Yogi's Food Co., 501 Waterloo Road, Russellville, 90
• Pupuseria y Taqueria Las 3 Frontera, 519 St. Clair St., Russellville, 92
• The Grind Café and Coffee Shop, 13760 U.S. 43 Suite 1, Russellville, 92
• Doe's Eat Place, 114 N. Jackson Ave., Russellville, 92
• Daily Bread Bar-B-Q, 305 South Jackson Ave., Russellville, 97
• The Hang Out Nutrition, 13684 U.S. 43, Russellville, 97
• Russellville Senior Center, 205 Montgomery St., S.W., Russellville, 99
Lauderdale County
• Cloverdale Quik Mart, 11185 Alabama 157, Florence, 87
• Curtis Restaurant, 8083 U.S. 43, Florence, 88
• FloBama, 311 N. Court St., Florence, 88
• Good Spirits 4, 1320 N. Pine St., Florence, 88
• Buffalo Wild Wings, 2870 Florence Blvd., Florence, 91
• Pirates Corner, 8190 U.S. 43, Florence, 92
• Tina's Daycare, 4409 Florence Blvd., Florence, 92
• Rong Fang Jiang dba Qian Ting, 1218 N. Pine St., Florence, 92
• Big Star Supermarket #165, 10031 Alabama 64 W., Lexington, 93
• Yummies Bakery Inc., 2530 A Florence Blvd., Florence, 93
• Glenwood Center, 211 Ana Drive, Florence, 94
• Tazikis, 261 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 94
• Zaxby's of Florence #10601, 366 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 95
• Killen Senior Center, 231 J.C. Mauldin Hwy., Killen, 96
• Magnolia Senior Citizen Center, 103 S. Cypress St., Florence, 96
• St. Florian Pharmacy, 4395 Lauderdale 47, Florence, 96
• Elgin Market, 10475 U.S. 72, Rogersville, 96
• Center Hill Market, Inc., 5275 Alabama 64, Lexington, 97
• Americas Best Value Inn & Suites, 101 U.S. 72, Killen, 97
• Uptown Nutrition, 2628 Hough Road, Florence, 97
• Sugarbakers LLC., 1144 N. Wood Ave., Florence, 97
• Central Community Center, 4130 Lauderdale 6, Florence, 98
• Perkins Outdoors LLC, 305 Coffee Road, Florence, 98
• Five Guys Burgers And Fries, 2881 Florence Blvd., Florence, 98
• Amy's Cakes and Comer Market, 908 Lauderdale 34, Florence, 98
• Murphy Express, 3001 Florence Blvd., Florence, 98
• Baymont Inn & Suites, 116 Ana Drive, Florence, 98
