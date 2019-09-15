The following businesses were inspected by the Alabama Department of Public Health before Sept. 6. Scores are based on a 100-point system. Restaurants scoring 85-100 will be inspected once every three months; 70-84 requires a followup inspection within 30 days; 60-69 means a facility has two days to correct violations or face closure; and 59 and below results in automatic closure.
Colbert County
• Jack's Family Restaurant #047, 1105 S. Montgomery, Sheffield, 86
• Gator Fitness LLC, 1601 E 2nd St., Sheffield, 93
• Aldi #84, 516 W Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 95
• Highway Market, 6030 U.S. 43, Tuscumbia, 96
• Arnold's Truck Stop, Inc., 1460 Alabama 20, Tuscumbia, 97
• Walgreens #02557, 1801 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 97
• CVS Pharmacy #4901, 1715 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 98
• Shri Radhe Inc dba Shop N Go, 1905 U.S. 72 E, Tuscumbia, 99
• Dollar General #3898, 1674 S. Wilson Dam Road, Muscle Shoals, 99
Franklin County
• Bojangles Famous Chicken & Biscuit, 13810 U.S. 43, Russellville, 85
• Price Less Foods #493, 15160 U.S. 43, Russellville, 91
• Los Primos, 105 Marion St., Russellville, 94
• Little Caesar's Pizza, 13655 U.S. 43 Suite A, Russellville, 95
• Panda Buffet, 14633 U.S. 43, Russellville, 96
• Waffle House #2186, 14005 U.S. 43, Russellville, 96
• Frosty Inn Drive Inn, 12805 U.S. 43 S., Russellville, 97
• Big Star of Russellville Deli, 314 S. Jackson Ave., Russellville, 97
•Dollar General Store #2056, 212 Montgomery St., S. W, Russellville, 98
• Tokyo Sushi and Steakhouse, 14001 U.S. 43 Suite 17, Russellville, 98
• Mars Hill Bible Preschool, 1509 Lawrence St., Russellville, 99
Lauderdale County
• Cloverdale Quik Mart, 11185 Alabama 157, Florence, 80
• Fiesta Mexicana Restaurant #1, 3364 Cloverdale Road, Florence, 90
• Krystal, 1201 Florence Blvd., Florence, 90
• McDonald's, 3183 Cloverdale Road, Florence, 90
• Hardee's #1459, 16191 U.S.72, Rogersville, 90
• Quik Stop #16, 4408 Alabama 157, Florence, 91
• Tazikis, 261 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 91
•Foodland #105, 2861 Alabama 101, Rogersville, 94
• Fish Creel LLC, 7367 Alabama 207, Anderson, 95
• Rogersville Senior Center, 15 Thornton Terrace Drive, Rogersville, 96
• The Golf Club, LLC, 2831 Lauderdale 156, Anderson, 96
• Rogersville Community Center, 15 Thornton Drive, Rogersville, 96
• Foodland #105 Deli, 2861 Alabama 101, Rogersville, 96
• Quik Mart #7, 901 Florence Blvd., Florence, 97
• Joe Muggs #377, 318 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 97
• Yummies Bakery Inc., 2530 A Florence Blvd., Florence, 97
• UNA Chick Fil A, One Harrison Plaza, Florence, 97
• Burger 256, 1 Harrison Plaza, Florence, 97
• Sweetwater Hookah Lounge, 1418 Huntsville Road, Florence, 97
• Five Guys Burgers And Fries, 2881 Florence Blvd., Florence, 98
• UNA Starbucks, One Harrison Plaza, Florence, 99
• Moe's Southwest Grill, 1 Harrison Place, Florence, 99
