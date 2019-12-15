The following businesses were inspected by the Alabama Department of Public Health before Dec. 6. Lauderdale County listings include inspections for the week of Nov. 29. Scores are based on a 100-point system. Restaurants scoring 85-100 will be inspected once every three months; 70-84 requires a followup inspection within 30 days; 60-69 means a facility has two days to correct violations or face closure; and 59 and below results in automatic closure.
Colbert County
• Champy's Famous Fried Chicken, 120 W. Second St., Muscle Shoals, 95
• China Gourmet 58 Inc., 500 Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 96
• Powerhouse Nutrition, 202 W. 6th St., Tuscumbia, 96
• Covenant Christian School, 1900 Covenant Drive, Tuscumbia, 97
• Cherokee Elementary School, 1305 North Pike, Cherokee, 97
• Taco Bell #030269, 2100 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 97
• Circle K/Kangaroo Express #272364, 4319 Jackson Highway, Sheffield, 97
• Red Roof Inn, 2807 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 97
• New Bethel Elementary School, 900 New Bethel Road, Tuscumbia, 98
• Red Roof Inn (Kitchen), 2807 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 98
• R. E. Thompson Intermediate School, 829 Frankfort Road, Tuscumbia, 99
• Microtel Inn and Suites Limited Food, 1852 U.S. 72 E., Tuscumbia, 100
Franklin County
• Jack's #136, 521 4th Ave. SE, Red Bay, 87
• Legacy Chevron, 13518 U.S. 43 S., Russellville, 90
• Jay Raja, Inc., 109 Madison St. NE, Russellville, 93
• Russellville Middle School, 765 Summit St., Russellville, 95
• West Elementary School, 1340 Clay Ave., Russellville, 95
• Russellville Elementary School, 133 Chucky Mullins Drive, Russellville, 97
• El Quetzal Buena Vista, 118 East Franklin St., Russellville, 97
• Belgreen High School, 14220 Alabama 187, Russellville, 98
• Dollar General #17373, 18625 Alabama 24, Russellville, 99
• Tienda Latina Mi Refugio, 412 Madison St., Russellville, 100
Lauderdale County
• Chili's Grill & Bar #801, 370 A Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 85
• Legends Steakhouse, 201 N. Seminary St., Florence, 90
• Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, 1703 Florence Blvd., Florence, 90
• Soul: Wingery & Records, 105 South Poplar St., Florence, 91
• Burger King #10714, 807 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 92
• Walmart #4188 (Deli), 1410 Florence Blvd., Florence, 93
• Cousson's Convenience '04, 7760 Alabama 20, Florence, 94
• Rivertown Coffee Company, Inc., 117 North Seminary St., Florence, 94
• Lenny's, 409 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 97
• FUMC Day School, 415 North Seminary St., Florence, 97
• Central Schoolm 3000 Lauderdale 200, Florence, 98
• Walmart #4187, 2701 Cloverdale Road, Florence, 98
• Walmart #4188 (Produce), 1410 Florence Blvd., Florence, 98
• Walmart #4187 (Deli), 2701 Cloverdale Road, Florence, 98
• Walmart # 4187 (Bakery), 2701 Cloverdale Road, Florence, 98
• Zip City Community Center, 10511 Alabama 17, Florence, 99
• Creative Catering, 4350 Alabama 157, Florence, 99
• Walmart #4188 (Grocery), 1410 Florence Blvd., Florence, 99
• Krispy Kreme Doughnut, Inc., 110 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 90
• Sam's Sports Grill, 339 Seville St., Florence, 90
• Florence Boulevard Chevron, 2106 Florence Blvd., Florence, 91
• Fiesta Mexicana, 1503 N. Wood Ave., Florence, 92
• Gajanand LLC, 2207 Huntsville Road, Florence, 93
• Wendy's of Cox Creek Parkway, 370 B Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 93
• McDonald's #24294, 1155 N. Wood Ave., Florence, 94
• Ganeshay Nam h L L C, 3135 Huntsville Road, Florence, 94
• Staggs Deli, 1424 Huntsville Road, Florence, 96
