The following businesses were inspected by the Alabama Department of Public Health before Aug. 23. Scores are based on a 100-point system. Restaurants scoring 85-100 will be inspected once every three months; 70-84 requires a followup inspection within 30 days; 60-69 means a facility has two days to correct violations or face closure; and 59 and below results in automatic closure.
Colbert County
• Paradise Food Mart, 2526 East Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 90
• Bear Creek on the Trail, 901 Riverton Rose Trail, Cherokee, 92
• Southern Blend Coffee, 1404 E. Avalon Ave., Tuscumbia, 92
• New Bethel Elementary School, 900 New Bethel Road, Tuscumbia, 93
• Discount Food Mart #5225, 100 N. Wilson Dam Road, Muscle Shoals, 93
• Jackson Express, 1300 S Jackson Highway, Sheffield, 93
• Muscle Shoals High School, 1900 Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 94
• G.W. Trenholm Primary School, 601 Joe Wheeler Highway, Tuscumbia, 94
• Papa Murphy's, Take-N-Bake-Pizza, 233 Avalon Ave. Ste B, Muscle Shoals, 94
• Chuck-E-Cheese, 4700 Hatch Blvd., Sheffield, 95
• Covenant Christian School, 1900 Covenant Drive, Tuscumbia, 95
• Colbert Heights Elementary School, 1551 Sunset Drive, Tuscumbia, 95 School Lunchroom - Public
• Swamp John's, 210 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 95
• Circle K/Kangaroo Express #272368, 2525 E. Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 95
• Pizza Hut #2939, 400 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 96
• Colbert Heights High School, 6825 Woodmont Drive, Tuscumbia, 96
• R. E. Thompson Intermediate School, 829 Frankfort Road, Tuscumbia, 96
• Cypress Lakes 19th Hole, 1311 E. 6th St., Muscle Shoals, 96
• Sheffield-Tuscumbia Headstart, 701 East 17th St., Sheffield, 97
• North Alabama State Fair, 65 Sportsplex Drive, Muscle Shoals, 97
• Stell's Sports Grille LLC, 4127 Sportsplex Drive, Muscle Shoals, 97
• Highland Park Elementary School, 714 Elmhurst Ave., Muscle Shoals, 98
• Muscle Shoals Middle/McBride School, 1400 Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 98
• Webster Elementary School, 200 Webster St., Muscle Shoals, 98
• Coldwater Mill Restaurant, 814 U.S. 72 W, Tuscumbia, 98
• Mars Hill Pre-School, 110 Market St., Muscle Shoals, 99
• Howell Graves Preschool, 1601 Alabama Ave., Muscle Shoals, 99
• Shoals North Alabama Auto Auction, 651 Fairgrounds Road, Muscle Shoals, 99
• Gass Mart, 906 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 99
• Tuscumbia Dixie, 1014 U.S. 72W, Tuscumbia, 99
• Yogurt Mountain, 3312 Woodward Ave, Muscle Shoals, 100
Franklin County
• Wendy's of Russellville 514, 13679 U.S. 43 S, Russellville, 90
• Taylor's Restaurant, 808 Ronnie McDowell Ave., Russellville, 93
• Kelly's Kitchen, 17901 U.S. 43, Russellville, 94
• East Franklin Jr. High, 1815 Franklin 89, Phil Campbell, 95
• Backwoods Bargains, 30012 Alabama 24, Russellville, 98
Lauderdale County
• Coussons Hardware & Convenience, 5221 U.S. 72, Killen, 87
• Dick Howell's Barbeque Pit, 1350 N. Pine St., Florence, 88
• Discount Food Mart #7301, 1315 N. Pine St., Florence , 90
• Pirates Corner, 8190 U.S. 43, Florence, 90
• Jack's Family Restaurant #140, 899 Florence Blvd., Florence, 90
• Mama Jeans Restaurant, 3609 Cloverdale Road, Florence, 90
• Turtle Point Yacht & Country Club, 1000 Club Drive, Killen, 91
• FloBama, 311 N. Court St., Florence, 91
• Dollar General #8672, 4317 Lauderdale 47, Florence, 92
• Dollar General #8734, 134 Old Mill Road, Lexington, 92
• Southern Auto Auction, Inc., 9225 U.S. 43, Killen, 94
• Tennessee Street Billiard & Grill, 118 E. Tennessee St., Florence, 94
• Handy Head Start, 955 Beale St., Florence, 94
• Quik Mart #29, 802 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 95
• Turtle Point Yacht & Country Club, 1000 Club Drive, Killen, 95
• Dollar General Store #11708, 7051 Alabama 207, Anderson, 95
• Florence Middle School, 648 N., Cherry St., Florence, 95
• Campbell's Catering, 610 W. College St., Florence, 96
• Scottie's LLC dba I Scotties Catering, 610 W. College St., Florence, 96
• Lexington School, 101 Church School St., Lexington , 97
• Jus' A-Mayes-N, 610 W. College St., Florence, 97
• Mrs. Ruby's Catering, 610 W. College St., Florence, 97
• Florence High School, 1201 Bradshaw Drive, Florence, 98
• Weeden Elementary School, 400 Baldwin St., Florence, 98
• Wilson School, 7601 Alabama 17, Florence, 98
• St. Joseph Catholic School, 115 Plum St., Florence, 99
• Panda Express, 2851 Florence Blvd., Florence, 99
