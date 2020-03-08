[3 subheads]
The following businesses were inspected by the Alabama Department of Public Health before Feb. 28. Scores are based on a 100-point system. Restaurants scoring 85-100 will be inspected once every three months; 70-84 requires a followup inspection within 30 days; 60-69 means a facility has two days to correct violations or face closure; and 59 and below results in automatic closure.
Colbert County
• Arby's #6764, 2001 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 93
• Box Car Café, 220 N Nashville Ave., Sheffield, 96
• Captain D's #3554, 2710 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 93
• Cypress Lakes 19th Hole, 1311 E. 6th St., Muscle Shoals, 93
• Foodland Discount Foods #119, 103 W. First St., Tuscumbia, 93
• Gator Fitness LLC, 1601 E 2nd St., Sheffield, 99
• Kentucky Fried Chicken, 1910 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 95
• Krystal, 2405 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 96
• Logan Court, 506 N Main St., Tuscumbia, 97
• Mac's Gourmet Bakery & Café, 104 W 6th St., Tuscumbia, 89
• Momma Goldberg's, 1500 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 98
• Papa Wok Inc., 2001 Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 96
• Pizza Hut #2940, 611 E Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 98
• Red Clay Table, 307 N Montgomery Ave., Sheffield, 95
• Rhoda P's Catering, 500 N Montgomery Ave., Sheffield, 93
• Robbins Property Development Kitchen, 100 South Main St., Tuscumbia, 98
• Shoney's #1251, 2227 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 90
• The Garden Gate Café, 701 Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 92
• The Palace Soda Shop, 100 South Main St., Tuscumbia, 96
• Too Fat Sisters Kitchen, LLC, 1606 U.S. 72 E, Tuscumbia, 94
• Town Plaza Chevron, 322 S. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield, 93
• Wendy's, 1401 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 93
• Zaxby's, 2017 E. Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 92
Franklin County
• La Nina Mexican Food, 113 North Jackson Ave., Russellville, 85
• McDonald's, 15254 U.S. 43, Russellville, 88
• Wendy's of Russellville, 514 13679 U.S. 43 S, Russellville, 93
• Kentucky Fried Chicken, 15045 U.S. 43, Russellville, 94
• Tharptown Elementary & High School, 145 Franklin 80, Russellville, 94
• Taco Bell #029124, 15500 U.S. 43 N, Russellville, 97
• Mexico Bakery, 111 Franklin St. S. W., Russellville, 99
• Red Bay Snow Biz, 524 4th Ave. S, Red Bay, 100
Lauderdale County
• The Rising Crust, 4136 Florence Blvd., Florence, 88
• Bright Beginnings Child Development, 1031 Pine St., Killen, 89
• Quality Inn, 150 Etta Gray Drive, Florence, 90
• Florence Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence, 90
• Quik Mart #39, 2731 Alabama 101, Rogersville, 90
• Taqueria Juarez, 1550 Florence Blvd., Florence, 90
• Rogersville Fuel City, 16252 U.S. 72, Rogersville, 90
• Little People's Nursery School, 509 Alabama St., Killen, 91
• 360 Grille, 800 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 92
• Burger King #435, 1244 Florence Blvd., Florence 92
• 306 Barbeque and Bar, 322 N. Court St., Florence, 92
• Taco Mama, 121 Cherry St., Florence, 93
• Subway Wal-Mart #4187, 2701 Cloverdale Road, Florence, 94
• Quik Mart #21, 10181 Alabama 64, Lexington, 95
• Mongolian Grill Buffett, 121 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 95
• Clay's LLC, 54 Bank St., Rogersville, 96
• Taco Bell #034248, 503 S. Court St., Florence, 96
• Jimmy John's Gourmet Sub Sandwich, 101 N. Court St., Florence, 96
• Newbern's Restaurant, Inc., 3406 Florence Blvd., Florence, 97
• Doc's Gym, LLC, 17526 U.S. 72, Rogersville, 97
• Mama's Cheese Straws Inc., 320 N. Court St., Florence, 97
• Sonic, 2650 Helton Drive, Florence, 97
• Jus' A-Mayes-N, 610 W. College St., Florence, 97
• TL T Group Florence LLC (The Local, 2901 Mall Road, Florence, 97
• Mapco Express #5221, 302 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 98
• All About Me, LLC, 1849 Lee St., Rogersville, 98
• Rogersville Volunteer Fire Department, 36 Wheeler Street, Rogersville, 99
• The Factory (Alabama Chanin), 462 Lane Drive, Florence, 99
