The following businesses were inspected by the Alabama Department of Public Health before March 13. Scores are based on a 100-point system. Restaurants scoring 85-100 will be inspected once every three months; 70-84 requires a followup inspection within 30 days; 60-69 means a facility has two days to correct violations or face closure; and 59 and below results in automatic closure.
Colbert County
• Burger King Garden Grill, 13512 105 U.S. 72 W, Tuscumbia, 90
• Hatch Shoprite, 3805 Hatch Blvd., Sheffield, 91
• Casa Mexicana Restaurant #2, 1101 S. Jackson Highway, Sheffield, 93
• Loves Travel Stop #580, 2048 Alabama 20, Tuscumbia, 93
• Helen Keller Hospital, 1300 S. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield, 95
• Threadgill Primary School, 900 Annapolis Ave., Sheffield, 95
• Logan's Roadhouse #545, 1716 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 95
• Love's Travel Stop/ McDonald's, 2048 Alabama 20, Tuscumbia, 95
• Love's Travel Stop #580/Subway, 2048 Alabama 20, Tuscumbia, 95
• Domino's, 712 E. Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 95
• Subway Salads & Sandwiches, 901 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 97
• Sheffield-Tuscumbia Headstart, 701 East 17th St., Sheffield, 97
• Aldi #84, 516 W. Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 97
• Dollar General #3898, 1674 S., Wilson Dam Road, Muscle Shoals, 97
• Sonic Drive In, 208 Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 97
• CVS Pharmacy #4901, 1715 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 98
• Walgreens #02557, 1801 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 98
• Easy Stop, 2600 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 98
• Southern Blend Coffee, 1404 E. Avalon Ave., Tuscumbia, 98
• UCP of Northwest Alabama, 507 N. Hook St., Tuscumbia, 99
• Key West Inn, 1800 U.S. 72 W., Tuscumbia, 99
• Arnold's Truck Stop, Inc., 1460 Alabama 20, Tuscumbia, 100
• Calvary Learning and Ministry Center, 1305 W. 12th S., Sheffield, 100
• Hardees #1431, 419 U.S. 43, Tuscumbia, 87
• Rancho Viejo, 3402 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 91
• Chuck-E- Cheese, 4700 Hatch Blvd., Sheffield, 92
• Burger King Restaurant, 9694 3105 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 93
• Chiska Food Mart, 6220 U.S. 72 W., Cherokee, 94
• Highway Market, 6030 U.S. 43, Tuscumbia, 95
• Willson Elementary School, 2200 31st St., Sheffield, 96
• Ruby Tuesday #3217, 1704 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 97
• Muscle Shoals Middle/McBride School, 1400 Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 97
• Dollar General #8662, 716 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 97
• Peoples Piggly Wiggly LLC, 8075 U.S. 72, Cherokee, 97
• Goodlicious Cheesecakes, 215 North Montgomery Ave., Sheffield, 97
• Cherokee Elementary School, 1305 N. Pike, Cherokee, 98
• Deshler High School, 200 North Commons East, Tuscumbia, 98
• Muscle Shoals High School, 1900 Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 98
• Long Lewis Café, 2800 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 98
• Robert Trent Jones At The Shoals, 990 Sunbelt Parkway, Muscle Shoals, 98
• Bear Creek on the Trail, 901 Riverton Rose Trail, Cherokee, 98
• Mars Hill Pre-School, 110 Market St., Muscle Shoals, 99
• Muscle Shoals Living Center, 994 Gattman Park Drive, Muscle Shoals, 99
• Cherokee High School, 850 High School Drive, Cherokee, 99
• Highland Park Elementary School, 714 Elmhurst Ave., Muscle Shoals, 99
• Howell Graves Preschool, 1601 Alabama Ave., Muscle Shoals, 99
• Sheffield JR/SR High School, 2800 19th Ave., Sheffield, 99
• Webster Elementary School, 200 Webster St., Muscle Shoals, 99
• Deshler Middle School, 598 N. High St., Tuscumbia, 100
• Coldwater Inn Kitchen, 712 U.S. 72 W., Tuscumbia, 100
Franklin County
• Legacy Chevron, 13518 U.S. 43 S., Russellville, 90
• Panda Buffet, 14633 U.S. 43, Russellville, 92
• Big Star of Russellville Deli, 314 S. Jackson Ave., Russellville, 92
• Dollar General #20938, 9260 Alabama 243, Phil Campbell, 93
• Bojangles Famous Chicken & Biscuit, 13810 U.S. 43, Russellville, 96
• Panaderia Adonai, 311 S. Jackson Ave., Russellville, 96
Lauderdale County
• Golden Corral, 362 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 82
• Lil Capones LLC, dba Lil Capones It, 125 Cox Creek Parkway S, Florence, 85
• Stew Shack, 4750 Alabama 207, Anderson, 87
• H T General Merchandise, 6591 Alabama 17, Florence, 90
• Bojangles Famous Chicken N Biscuit, 109 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 90
• Foodland #117 Deli, 1161 U.S. 72, Killen, 90
• Kentucky Fried Chicken #35, 241 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 91
• City Limits Cafe LLC, 5430 U.S. 72, Killen, 91
• Wok-N-Roll, 115 Edgewood Drive, Florence, 93
• 4G Store, 1033 Lauderdale 61, Florence, 93
• Dollar General #7750, 1501 N. Wood Ave., Florence, 94
• Cousson's Convenience '04, 7760 Alabama 20, Florence, 94
• Foodland #117, 1161 U.S. 72, Killen, 94
• Joe Muggs #377, 318 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 95
• Zaxby's of Florence #58701, 2725 Cloverdale Road, Florence, 95
• Chat & Chew II, 3663 Cloverdale Road, Florence, 96
• Food Outlet, 2503 N. Wood Ave., Florence, 96
• Domino's #5877, 1836 Darby Drive, Florence, 96
• Foodland #117 Bakery, 1161 U.S. 72, Killen, 97
• Wildwood Tavern, 108 E. Mobile St., Florence, 97
• Discount Food Mart #5215, 2000 Helton Drive, Florence, 98
• Discount Food Mart #5216, 2291 Florence Blvd., Florence, 98
• Foodland #117 Seafood, 1161 U.S. 72, Killen, 98
• Papa John's Pizza # 898, 2727 Mall Road, Florence, 98
• Third Rock Cafe, 1 Harrison Plaza, Florence, 98
• Chick-fil-A Mobile Unit, 341 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 100
