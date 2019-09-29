The following businesses were inspected by the Alabama Department of Public Health before Sept. 20. Scores are based on a 100-point system. Restaurants scoring 85-100 will be inspected once every three months; 70-84 requires a followup inspection within 30 days; 60-69 means a facility has two days to correct violations or face closure; and 59 and below results in automatic closure.
Colbert County
• Quick Stop Tuscumbia, 1021 U.S. 72 E., Tuscumbia, 89
• Sprint Mart #40, 21731 U.S. 72 W., Tuscumbia, 90
• McDonald's #678, 1503 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 91
• Yogi Food Mart, 700 George Wallace Hwy., Russellville, 92
• Sweet Peppers Deli, 619 Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 92
• Mama Jeans Restaurant LLC, 2325 Alabama 20, Tuscumbia, 93
• Quik Mart #37, 3302 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 96
• Rick's Barbecue Wilson Dam, LLC, 2400 S. Wilson Dam Road, Muscle Shoals, 96
•The Coffee Place, 710 East 6th St., Muscle Shoals, 96
• Brown's Heavenly Fish & Soul Food, 1306 E. 6th St., Tuscumbia, 97
• Alabama Bliss Bistro and Boutique, 1202 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 97
• Coldwater Inn Kitchen, 712 U.S. 72 W., Tuscumbia, 98
• LawLers Barbecue #11, 808 Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 99
Franklin County
• Jack's #148, 13640 U.S. 43 By-Pass, Russellville, 83
• Subway 37464 - Mahant2018, INC., 13675 U.S. 43, Russellville, 94
• Wal-Mart #0403 Market, 13675 U.S. 43, Russellville, 98
• Wal-Mart #403 Deli, 13675 U.S. 43, Russellville, 98
• Little Tigers Preschool, LLC., 1003 E. Lawrence St., Russellville, 99
Wal-Mart #403 Bakery, 13675 U.S. 43, Russellville, 99
Lauderdale County
• Rice Box, 1529 N. Wood Ave., Florence, 85
• Applebee's, 2271 Florence Blvd., Florence, 89
• Chisholm INC., 1319 Chisholm Road, Florence, 90
• Gasco South LLC, 16337 U.S. 72, Rogersville, 90
• John's Shop Easy, 2614 Huntsville Road, Florence, 90
• Captain D's #3319, 2725 Florence Blvd., Florence, 91
• LaHacienda Restaurant, 153 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 94
• Rick's Barbecue #12, 4280 Florence Blvd., Florence, 94
• May's Family Diner, 339 Main St., Waterloo, 94
• Greenhill Daycare And Learning Gen, 100 Lauderdale 372, Killen, 95
• Rick's Barbecue Alabama #11, 212 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 95
• McDonald's, 1001 U.S. 72, Killen, 96
• Jack's Place Restaurant, LLC., 118 W. Mobile St., Florence, 96
• Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home, 2019 Lauderdale 394, Killen, 97
• Kidz Camp Academy, 1256 U.S. 43, Killen, 97
• Blue Coast Burrito, 2887 Florence Blvd., Florence, 97
• Hampton Inn And Suites, 505 South Court St., Florence, 98
• Singin' River Brewing Company LLC, 526 E. College St., Florence 98
• D. C. Catering, 610 W., College St., Florence, 98
• Florence Christian Academy Daycare, 2701 Florence Blvd., Florence, 99
