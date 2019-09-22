The following businesses were inspected by the Alabama Department of Public Health before Sept. 13. Scores are based on a 100-point system. Restaurants scoring 85-100 will be inspected once every three months; 70-84 requires a followup inspection within 30 days; 60-69 means a facility has two days to correct violations or face closure; and 59 and below results in automatic closure.
Colbert County
• Chiska Food Mart, 6220 U.S. 72 W.,Cherokee, 91
• Peoples Piggly Wiggly LLC, 8075 U.S. 72, Cherokee, 92
• Dollar General #8662, 716 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 96
• Hatch Shoprite, 3805 Hatch Blvd., Sheffield, 96
• Dollar Tree #154, 1312 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 97
• Chick-fil-A, #3561, 511 W. Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 97
• Subway, 4116 Jackson Highway, Sheffield, 98
• Key West Inn, 1800 U.S. 72 W., Tuscumbia, 98
• Penny Pinchers, 607 Davison Ave., Muscle Shoals, 98
• Shoals Fuel City, 107 Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 98
• Muscle Shoals Living Center, 994 Gattman Park Drive, Muscle Shoals, 100
• Glover-Payne Community Center, 1249 Second St., Cherokee, 100
Franklin County
• Phil Campbell Chevron, 3515 Broad St., Phil Campbell, 81
• Gasmart West, 23791 Alabama 24 W., Russellville, 84
• N&F No. 2, INC., 9224 Alabama 243, Phil Campbell, 86
• B & A Auction, 1385 Franklin 77, Russellville, 95
• Monchi's, 121 N. Washington Ave., Russellville, 97
• Dollar General #785, 15043 U.S. 43, Russellville, 98
• Dollar Tree #4179, 15485 U.S. 43, Russellville, 98
Lauderdale County
• Wheeler Dam Market, 2481 Alabama 101 S., Rogersville, 86
• Walton's Restaurant, Inc., 1205 Alabama 101, Rogersville, 88
• 4G Store, 1033 Lauderdale 61, Florence, 90
• Pie Factory, 106/108 N. Court St., Florence, 91
• Red Lobster# 0474, 243 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 91
• Rallies LLC., 104 N. Court St., Florence, 91
• Little Miracles Child Care, 424 N. Locust St., Florence, 92
• Miami Ice, 925 Clayborn Liles Drive, Florence, 92
• Fat Cats Seafood, 16283 U.S. 72, Rogersville, 92
• Jack's #196, 3201 Cloverdale Road, Florence, 93
• Pizza Hut#4413, 1137 U.S. 72, Killen, 93
• Panera Bread#1572, 304 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 94
• Sofia's Cantina & Mexican Restaurant, 16129 U.S. 72, Rogersville, 94
• Mitchell Hollingsworth L.L.C., 805 Flagg Circle, Florence, 95
• Discount Food Mart #5216, 2291 Florence Blvd., Florence, 96
• McDonalds, 306 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 96
• Papa John's Pizza #898, 2727 Mall Road, Florence, 96
• UNA Catering, One Harrison Plaza, Florence, 96
• Sky Zone Florence, 250 Mangum St., Florence, 96
• Subway Sandwiches & Salads, 401 N. Court St., Florence, 97
• Create, 1 Harrison Plaza, Florence, 97
• Mane Market, 1 Harrison Plaza, Florence, 97
• The Renaissance of Florence Alabama, 3275 Lauderdale 47, Florence, 97
• Trowbridge Creamery, Inc., 316 N. Court St., Florence, 98
• Waterloo Community Center, 8501 Lauderdale 14, Waterloo, 98
• The Carriage, 121 E. Mobile, Florence, 98
• Third Rock Cafe, 1 Harrison Plaza, Florence, 98
• Panda Express #2805, One Harrison Plaza, Florence, 98
• The Boiler Room, 315 N. Court St., Florence, 98
• Domino's, 1836 Darby Drive, Florence, 98
• Discount Food Mart #5215 2000 Helton Drive Florence 9/12/2019 99 Limited Food
• Lawlers Barbecue #10, 1333 U.S. 72, Killen, 99
• Jack-0-Lantern Farms, 123 E. Mobile, Florence, 100
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.