The following businesses were inspected by the Alabama Department of Public Health before July 26. Scores are based on a 100-point system. Restaurants scoring 85-100 will be inspected once every three months; 70-84 requires a followup inspection within 30 days; 60-69 means a facility has two days to correct violations or face closure; and 59 and below results in automatic closure.
Colbert County
• China Gourmet 58 Inc, 500 Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 91
• Stanfield's, 5245 River Road, Muscle Shoals, 92
• Christys Deli and Bakery, 14475 County Line Road, Muscle Shoals, 92
• Dairy Queen Grill and Chill, 1601Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 94
• Little Caesars Pizza, 1409 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 96
• The Palace Soda Shop, 100 South Main St., Tuscumbia, 98
• Robbins Property Development Kitchen, 100 South Main St., Tuscumbia, 98
• Logan Court, 206 Main St., Tuscumbia, 99
---
Franklin County
• Snack Shack, 3066 U.S. 43, Phil Campbell, 75
• B & J Café, 1327 Shellnut Loop, Phil Campbell, 92
• Gas Mart North, 17060 U.S. 43, Russellville, 93
• Homestead Café, 6631 U.S. 43, Spruce Pine, 93
• Willi's, 5680 Alabama 243, Phil Campbell, 97
• Sonic Drive In of Russellville #6295, 15376 U.S. 43 N, Russellville, 97
• MeMe's Cakery, 15480 U.S. 43, Russellville, 99
---
Lauderdale County
• Krispy Kreme Doughnut, Inc., 110 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 88
• Carmike Cinemas, 301 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 91
• Fiesta Mexicana, 1503 N. Wood Ave., Florence, 92
• Pizza Chef Gourmet Pizza, 857 Florence Blvd., Florence, 93
• Evergreen, 2350 Florence Blvd., Florence, 94
• McDonald's #24294, 1155 N. Wood Ave., Florence, 98
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.