The following inspection reports were received by the TimesDaily on March 28 and 30. Scores are based on a 100-point system. Restaurants scoring 85-100 will be inspected once every three months; 70-84 requires a followup inspection within 30 days; 60-69 means a facility has two days to correct violations or face closure; and 59 and below results in automatic closure.
Most Read
Articles
- Chase ends in 4-vehicle crash in Muscle Shoals
- Stephanie Muston Graves
- Joel Tod Southern
- Mural honors late Sheffield police officer
- Shoals teens among 161 arrested in Panama City over the weekend
- Stephanie Muston Graves
- Phillip Dale Bruton
- William 'Bill' Merlyn Jarnigan
- Corey Speegle hired as new Colbert animal shelter director
- William 'Bill' Merlyn Jarnigan
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- School choice a plus for charter schools (1)
- Owner: Mugshots did not make mural decision (1)
- Annual Shoals Earth Day Fest a no-go for 3rd year (1)
- Snow cover could last a while (1)
- Bill would divert local taxes to ag center (1)
- McBride fifth grader brought loaded gun to school (1)
- US should not get involved in Ukraine (1)
- It's hard to predict schedule for track replacement work (1)
- You said it (1)
- After state final appearance, Wayne County believes standard is back (1)
- Will the rising gas prices affect your travel plans this spring? (1)
- Sheriff: Caregiver who was killed had extensive criminal background (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.