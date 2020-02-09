[2 subheads]
The following businesses were inspected by the Alabama Department of Public Health before Jan. 31. Scores are based on a 100-point system. Restaurants scoring 85-100 will be inspected once every three months; 70-84 requires a followup inspection within 30 days; 60-69 means a facility has two days to correct violations or face closure; and 59 and below results in automatic closure.
Colbert County
• Mike's Meat Market, 1012 Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 99
Lauderdale County
• Bonnie's Kountry Cafe, 4266 Alabama 101, Rogersville, 87
• Applebee's, 2271 Florence Blvd., Florence, 89
• Pizza Hut, NPC, Inc. #2934 (Delivery), 859 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 91
• Pizza Hut #4413, 1137 U.S. 72, Killen, 91
• Pie Factory, 106/108 North Court St., Florence, 92
• Red Lobster# 0474, 243 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 92
• Fiesta Mexicana Restaurant #1, 3364 Cloverdale Road, Florence, 94
• Captain D's #3319, 2725 Florence Blvd., Florence, 95
• Outback Steakhouse, 2750 Florence Blvd., Florence, 95
• Mitchell Hollingsworth L.L.C., 805 Flagg Circle, Florence, 96
• Honey Baked Ham Co. And Cafe, 301 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 96
• Sweetwater Hookah Lounge, 1418 Huntsville Road, Florence, 96
• Taco Bell #036414, 3040 Cloverdale Road, Florence, 96
• Sam's Club #8196 Cafe, 364 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 97
• Sam's Club #8196 - Market, 364 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 98
• Sam's Club #8196 - Bakery, 364 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 98
• Sam's Club #8196 - Deli, 364 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 98
• The Carriage, 121 East Mobile, Florence, 99
