The following businesses were inspected by the Alabama Department of Public Health before Sept. 27. Scores are based on a 100-point system. Restaurants scoring 85-100 will be inspected once every three months; 70-84 requires a followup inspection within 30 days; 60-69 means a facility has two days to correct violations or face closure; and 59 and below results in automatic closure.
Colbert County
• Jack's Family Restaurant #204, 485 U.S. 72 W., Tuscumbia, 91
• A1 Bama Food Mart, 811 Old Lee Highway, Tuscumbia, 91
• Jack's Family Restaurant #132, 3211 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 91
• USA Ichiban Inc., 1207 S. Jackson Highway, Sheffield, 93
• George's Steak Pit, 1206 Jackson Highway, Sheffield, 94
• Jody's Restaurant, 1440 Alabama 20, Tuscumbia, 94
• Stephano's Southland, 1309 Jackson Highway, Sheffield, 94
• Cazadores Grocery Store, 1000 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 94
• Claunch Café, 400 South Main St., Tuscumbia, 96
• McDonald's, 412 U.S. 43 S., Tuscumbia, 96
• Leighton Senior Center, First Street, Leighton, 97
• George's 217, 217 N. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield, 97
• White Oak Market, 4395 Alabama 157, Leighton, 97
• Outback Steakhouse #1267, 4838 Hatch Blvd., Sheffield, 98
• Open Door Church, 1301 Pinehurst Blvd., Sheffield, 98
• Williams Chevron Inc., 201 E. 6th St., Tuscumbia, 98
• The Mixer, LLC, 215 N. Nashville Ave., Sheffield, 99
• Lennys Grill & Subs, 2101 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 99
• The Rock, 310 N. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield, 100
Franklin County
• La Cabana, 10047 Franklin 75, Russellville, 72
• Yogi's Food Co., 501 Waterloo Road, Russellville, 94
• El Patron Tex-Mex LLC, 13665 U.S. 43, Russellville, 95
Lauderdale County
• Rice Box, 1529 North Wood Ave., Florence, 85
• Applebee's, 2271 Florence Blvd., Florence 89
• Chisholm INC., 1319 Chisholm Road, Florence, 90
• Gasco South LLC, 16337 U.S. 72, Rogersville, 90
• John's Shop Easy, 2614 Huntsville Road, Florence, 90
• Captain D's #3319, 2725 Florence Blvd., Florence 91
• LaHacienda Restaurant, 153 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 94
• Rick's Barbecue #12, 4280 Florence Blvd., Florence, 94
• May's Family Diner, 339 Main St., Waterloo, 94
• Greenhill Daycare And Learning Gen., 100 Lauderdale 372, Killen, 95
• Rick's Barbecue Alabama #11, 212 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 95
• McDonald's, 1001 U.S. 72, Killen, 96
• Jack's Place Restaurant, LLC., 118 West Mobile St., Florence, 96
• Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home, 2019 Lauderdale 394, Killen, 97
• Kidz Camp Academy, 1256 U.S. 43, Killen, 97
• Blue Coast Burrito, 2887 Florence Blvd., Florence, 97
• Hampton Inn And Suites, 505 S. Court St., Florence, 98
• Singin' River Brewing Company LLC, 526 E. College St., Florence, 98
• D. C. Catering, 610 W. College St., Florence, 98
• Florence Christian Academy Daycare, 2701 Florence Blvd., Florence, 99
