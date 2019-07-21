The following businesses were inspected by the Alabama Department of Public Health before July 12. Scores are based on a 100-point system. Restaurants scoring 85-100 will be inspected once every three months; 70-84 requires a followup inspection within 30 days; 60-69 means a facility has two days to correct violations or face closure; and 59 and below results in automatic closure.
Colbert County
• J J's, 8225 U.S. 72, Cherokee, 88
• Shoney's #1251, 2227 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 91
• Rancho Viejo, 3402 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 92
• Krystal, 2405 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 93
• Logan's Roadhouse #545, 1716 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 93
• Kentucky Fried Chicken, 1910 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 95
• Marathon Food Mart, 101 U.S. 72 West, Tuscumbia, 95
• Foodland Discount Foods #119, 103 West First St., Tuscumbia, 96
• Sonic Drive In, 208 Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 96
• Subway Salads & Sandwiches, 901 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 97
• Robert Trent Jones At The Shoals, 990 Sunbelt Parkway, Muscle Shoals, 97
• Wendy's, 1401 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 97
• Loves Travel Stop #580, 2048 Alabama 20, Tuscumbia, 98
• Love's Travel Stop #580/Subway, 2048 Alabama 20, Tuscumbia, 98
• My Place Bar & Grill, 350 George Wallace Hwy., Russellville, 98
• Love's Travel Stop/ McDonald's, 2048 Alabama 20, Tuscumbia, 99
• Sparkys Drive-In, 701 Old Lee Hwy., Tuscumbia, 99
• Littleville Senior Center, 1400 Jackson Highway, Tuscumbia, 100
Franklin County
• La Cabana, 10047 Alabama 75, Russellville, 90
• Dollar General Store #20293, 5206 Franklin 48 Russellville, 91
• New Freedom Daycare, 508 St. Clair St., Russellville, 94
• Red Bay Tiger Mart, Inc., 211 4th Ave SW, Red Bay, 95
• Russellville Senior Center, 205 Montgomery St., S.W., Russellville, 99
• Fourth Street Grill and Steakhouse, 607 4th St., Red Bay, 99
• Mason Jar On Main, 102 4th Ave. SE, Red Bay, 99
Lauderdale County
• Foodland #117 Deli, 1161 U.S. 72, Killen, 83
• Quik Stop# 12, 420 S. Court St., Florence, 84
• Chili's Grill & Bar #801, 370 A Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 85
• Tiffany Place LLC dba Hot Rods Cafe, 115 Lauderdale 30, Florence, 87
• Wok-N-Roll, 115 Edgewood Drive, Florence, 90
• Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, 1703 Florence Blvd., Florence, 91
• Chat & Chew II, 3663 Cloverdale Road, Florence, 92
• Foodland #117 Bakery, 1161 U.S. 72, Killen, 92
• Pizza HuUDelco Lite #4430, 16086 U.S. 72, Rogersville, 92
• Zaxby's of Florence #58701, 2725 Cloverdale Road, Florence, 92
• Days Inn, 400 S. Court St., Florence, 93
• Foodland #117, 1161 U.S. 72, Killen, 93
• Tina's Daycare, 4409 Florence Blvd., Florence, 93
• Burger King #435, 1244 Florence Blvd., Florence, 93
• Joe Wheeler State Park Resort, 4401 Mclean Drive, Rogersville, 94
• Foodland #117 Seafood, 1161 U.S. 72, Killen, 94
• Truly Cigars of Alabama LLC, 366-C Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 94
• Hampton Inn Florence Midtown, 2281 Florence Blvd., Florence, 95
• Legends Steakhouse, 201 N. Seminary St., Florence, 95
• Hampton Inn Hotel, 2281 Florence Blvd., Florence96
• Minnow Bucket, 14800 U.S. 72, Rogersville, 96
• Wildwood Tavern, 108 East Mobile St., Florence, 96
• Wendy's of Cox Creek Parkway, 370 B Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 96
• Dollar General #8730, 3111 Huntsville Road, Florence, 97
• Comfort Suites, 140 Matthew Paul Court, Florence, 98
• Comfort Suites ,140 Matthew Paul Court, Florence, 98
• Walmart #4187, 2701 Cloverdale Road, Florence, 98
• Walmart #4187 (Deli), 2701 Cloverdale Road, Florence, 98
• Walmart #4187 (Bakery), 2701 Cloverdale Road, Florence, 98
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.