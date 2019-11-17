The following businesses were inspected by the Alabama Department of Public Health before Nov. 8. Scores are based on a 100-point system. Restaurants scoring 85-100 will be inspected once every three months; 70-84 requires a followup inspection within 30 days; 60-69 means a facility has two days to correct violations or face closure; and 59 and below results in automatic closure.
Colbert County
• Red Clay Table, 307 N Montgomery Ave., Sheffield, 90
• Box Car Café, 220 N Nashville Ave., Sheffield, 91
• Ruby Tuesday #3217, 1704 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 92
• Town Plaza Chevron, 322 S. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield, 92
• Happy's Food Mart #5, 1400 Woodmont Drive, Tuscumbia, 94
• Too Fat Sisters Kitchen, LLC, 1606 U.S. 72 E, Tuscumbia, 94
• Burger King Restaurant 9694, 3105 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 96
• The Palace Soda Shop, 100 S. Main St., Tuscumbia, 97
• Robbins Property Development Kitchen, 100 S. Main St., Tuscumbia, 98
• Rollin Bones Smoke Shack, 417 Mt Pleasant Road, Muscle Shoals, 98
• Logan Court, 506 N Main St., Tuscumbia, 98
• The Carriage Wine and Market, 320 N. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield, 98
• Dollar General #217, 207 W. 6th St., Tuscumbia, 99
• Dollar General #1762, 8582 U.S. 72, Cherokee, 100
Franklin County
• Southside Quick Mart, LLC, 12301 U.S. 43S, Russellville, 90
• Homestead Café, 6631 U.S. 43, Spruce Pine, 92
• Quinn's Grocery, 9980 Franklin 48, Russellville, 97
• B & J Café, 1327 Shellnut Loop, Phil Campbell, 97
Lauderdale County
• Foodland #117 Deli, 1161 U.S. 72, Killen, 87
• Quik Mart #39, 2731 Alabama 101, Rogersville, 89
• Turbo Coffee, LLC., 310 B East Tennessee St., Florence, 90
• The Olive Garden Italian Restaurant, 375 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 91
• Big Bad Breakfast, 315 N. Court St., Florence, 91
• Golden Corral, 362 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 91
• Foodland #117 Seafood, 1161 U.S. 72, Killen, 92
• Foodland #117, 1161 U.S. 72, Killen, 94
• Little Lambs Childcare Center and Pr, 51 Turner Lindsey Lane, Rogersville, 96
• Wal-Mart #766 (Bakery), 3100 Hough Road, Florence, 97
• Foodland #117 Bakery, 1161 U.S. 72, Killen, 97
• Wal-Mart #766 (Deli), 3100 Hough Road, Florence, 98
• Wal-Mart #766 (Market), 3100 Hough Road, Florence, 98
• Seasons, 1420 Old Huntsville Road, Florence, 98
• Dollar General, 3690 Alabama 20, Florence, 98
• Taco Garage, 2901/2905 Mall Road, Florence, 98
• Walmart #766 (Produce), 3100 Hough Road, Florence, 99
• Flo Nutrition, 106 W. Tennessee St., Florence, 99
