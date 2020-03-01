[3 subheads]
The following businesses were inspected by the Alabama Department of Public Health before Feb. 21. Scores are based on a 100-point system. Restaurants scoring 85-100 will be inspected once every three months; 70-84 requires a followup inspection within 30 days; 60-69 means a facility has two days to correct violations or face closure; and 59 and below results in automatic closure.
Colbert County
• Krishbir Inc., 2691 Alabama 20, Tuscumbia, 93
• The Pie Factory of Muscle Shoals, 3312 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 93
• Donna & Friends Restaurant LLC, 1325 Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 94
• Waffle House #1013, 183 U.S. 43 South, Tuscumbia, 95
• Rick's BBQ, 2501 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 95
• My Place Bar & Grill, 350 George Wallace Highway, Russellville, 95
• Subway Sandwiches & Salads, 4131 Sportsplex Drive, Muscle Shoals, 97
• Jack's Family Restaurant #279, 1687 South Wilson Dam Road, Muscle Shoals, 98
• Papa Murphy's, Take-N-Bake-Pizza, 233 Avalon Ave., Ste B, Muscle Shoals, 99
• Yogurt Mountain, 3312 Woodward Ave Ste 1, Muscle Shoals, 99
• Dorm Eleven, 414 N. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield, 99
• The Carriage Wine and Market, 320 N. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield, 100
Franklin County
• El Sol, 912 4th Street SW, Red Bay, 73
• Red Bay Tiger Mart, Inc., 211 4th Ave SW, Red Bay, 91
• For the Love of Cupcakes Bakery, 404 1st W, Red Bay, 92
• Vulcan Food Mart, 28485 Alabama 24, Russellville, 95
• Big Star Supermarket #345, 406 4th Street, N.W., Red Bay, 97
• Red Bay Hospital, 211 Hospital Road, Red Bay, 98
Lauderdale County
• Logan's Roadhouse #312, 2890 Florence Blvd., Florence, 89
• Minnow Market, 14800 U.S. 72, Rogersville, 89
• Quik Mart #42, 3700 Cloverdale Road, Florence, 90
• Heritage Inc. DBA Elgin Subway, 192 Putman Parkway, Rogersville, 90
• D& D Market, 29255 Lauderdale 14, Florence, 90
• City Hardware, 105 N. Court St., Florence, 91
• Chick-fil-A Florence, 341 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 91
• McDonald's, 101 U.S. 72 East, Rogersville, 92
• Godfather's Pizza, 2801 Mall Dr. #15, Florence, 92
• Happy Hallow Mart, 8145 Lauderdale 47, Florence, 92
• Subway Sandwiches and Salads, 1141 U.S. 72 Shop 9, Killen, 93
• UMI Japanese Steak House, 201 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 93
• Focus Scope, 1002 Beale St., Florence, 93
• Shoals Christian School, 301 Heathrow Drive, Florence, 94
• 72 Quick Stop, 1549 U.S. 72, Killen, 94
• Great American Cookies I Pretzelma, 301 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 95
• Papa Murphy's Take & Bake Pizza, 283 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 95
• Arby's #1143, 1610 Florence Blvd., Florence, 97
• Central School, 3000 Lauderdale 200, Florence, 97
• Wilson School, 7601 Alabama 17, Florence, 97
• Dippin' Dots, 301 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 97
• PlayWorld Child Care, 721 Gresham Road, Florence, 97
• Subway, 3516 Cloverdale Road, Florence, 97
• LaHacienda Restaurant, 153 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 98
• McGee Farm Kitchen, 8211 Lauderdale 7, Florence, 98
• Mars Hill Bible School Cafeteri, 698 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 99
• St. Joseph Catholic School, 115 Plum St., Florence, 99
