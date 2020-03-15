[2 subheads]
The following businesses were inspected by the Alabama Department of Public Health before March 6. Scores are based on a 100-point system. Restaurants scoring 85-100 will be inspected once every three months; 70-84 requires a followup inspection within 30 days; 60-69 means a facility has two days to correct violations or face closure; and 59 and below results in automatic closure.
Colbert County
• Burger King Garden Grill, 13512 105 U.S. 72 W, Tuscumbia, 90
• Hatch Shoprite, 3805 Hatch Blvd., Sheffield, 91
• Casa Mexicana Restaurant #2, 1101 S. Jackson Highway, Sheffield, 93
• Loves Travel Stop #580, 2048 Alabama 20, Tuscumbia, 93
• Helen Keller Hospital, 1300 South Montgomery Ave., Sheffield, 95
• Threadgill Primary School, 900 Annapolis Ave., Sheffield, 95
• Logan's Roadhouse #545, 1716 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 95
• Love's Travel Stop/ McDonald's, 2048 Alabama 20, Tuscumbia, 95
• Love's Travel Stop #580/Subway, 2048 Alabama 20, Tuscumbia, 95
• Domino's, 712 E. Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 95
• Subway Salads & Sandwiches, 901 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 97
• Sheffield-Tuscumbia Headstart, 701 East 17th St., Sheffield, 97
• Aldi #84, 516 W Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 97
• Dollar General #3898, 1674 South Wilson Dam Road, Muscle Shoals, 97
• Sonic Drive In, 208 Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 97
• CVS Pharmacy #4901, 1715 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 98
• Walgreens #02557, 1801 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 98
• Easy Stop, 2600 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 98
• Southern Blend Coffee, 1404 E. Avalon Ave., Tuscumbia, 98
• UCP of Northwest Alabama, 507 N. Hook St., Tuscumbia, 99
• Key West Inn, 1800 U.S. 72 W., Tuscumbia, 99
• Arnold's Truck Stop, Inc., 1460 Alabama 20, Tuscumbia, 100
Calvary Learning and Ministry Center, 1305 West 12th St., Sheffield, 100
Lauderdale County
• Turbo Coffee, LLC., 310 B E. Tennessee St., Florence, 85
• Rosie's Mexican Cantina, 302 N. Court St., Florence, 89
• Homeside Restaurant, 4220 Huntsville Road, Florence, 90
• Kentucky Fried Chicken #30, 1302 N. Pine St., Florence, 91
• Quik Stop #16, 4408 Alabama 157, Florence, 91
• Big Bad Breakfast, 315 N. Court St., Florence, 92
• Pizza Hut/Delco Lite #4430, 16086 U.S. 72, Rogersville, 93
• Chopra Inc. D/B/A A to Z Center Sta, 671 U.S. 72, Killen, 93
• Bunyan's BBQ, 901 W. College St., Florence, 94
• Waterloo Market and Grille, 403 Main St., Waterloo, 94
• Swampers, 800 Cox Creek Parkway S., Florence, 96
• Burger Depot, 907 Florence Blvd., Florence, 96
• Wal-Mart #766 (Market), 3100 Hough Road, Florence, 97
• Waterloo School, 311 School House Lane, Waterloo, 97
• Zip City Auction, 9853 Chisholm Road, Florence, 97
• Wal-Mart #766 (Bakery), 3100 Hough Road, Florence, 98
• Wal-Mart #766 (Deli), 3100 Hough Road, Florence , 98
• The Club - Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence, 98
• Rawhide Barbeque, LLC., 11287 Alabama 157, Florence, 98
• Marco's Pizza, 3250 Florence Blvd., Florence, 98
• Walmart #766 (Produce), 3100 Hough Road, Florence, 99
