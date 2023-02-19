The following inspection reports were received by the TimesDaily on Jan. 27. Scores are based on a 100-point system. Restaurants scoring 85-100 will be inspected once every three months; 70-84 requires a followup inspection within 30 days; 60-69 means a facility has two days to correct violations or face closure; and 59 and below results in automatic closure.
Colbert County
• Hatch Shoprite, 3805 Hatch Blvd., Sheffield, 1/18/2023, 94
• Hatton Elementary School, 2130 Hatton School Road, Leighton, 1/13/2023, 100
• Health & Fitness Unlimited, 2150 Rosedale, Muscle Shoals, 12/19/2022, 99
• Highland Park Elementary School, 714 Elmhurst Ave., Muscle Shoals, 1/18/2023, 100
• Highway Market, 6030 U.S. 43, Tuscumbia, 1/23/2023, 94
• Home Town Pizza, 8740 U.S. 72 E., Cherokee, 12/6/2022, 96
• Hometown Pizza/ Tuscumbia, 102 & 104 W. 6th St., Tuscumbia, 1/26/2023, 96
• Howell Graves Preschool, 1601 Alabama Ave., Mus School Lunchroom - Public
• Hustle Nutrition, 409 N. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield, 12/29/2022, 99
• J J's, 8225 U.S. 72, Cherokee, 12/6/2022, 86
• Jackson Express, 1300 S Jackson Hwy., Sheffield, 1/9/2023, 98
• Jody's Restaurant, 1440 Alabama 20, Tuscumbia, 12/30/2022, 89
• Key West Inn Viren & Roshni, LLC, 1800 U.S. 72 E., Tuscumbia, 1/6/202,3 100
• Kid's Depot Learning Center, LLC, 6550 Second St., Muscle Shoals, 1/3/2023, 97
• Kingpins, 203 E 6th St., Suite B, Tuscumbia, 12/1/2022, 97
• Krishbir Inc., 2691 Alabama 20, Tuscumbia, 1/19/2023, 93
• LawLers Barbecue #11, 808 Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 1/19/2023, 99
• Leighton Elementary, 8100 Old Alabama 20, Leighton, 1/20/2023, 98
• Little Mart/Vedika, Inc., 1495 George Wallace Highway, Russellville, 1/5/2023, 84
• Local Express, 7060 U.S. 72, Cherokee, 12/6/2022, 92
• Long Lewis Cafe, 2800 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 12/9/2022, 94
• LOS ARCOS, 1704 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 12/30/2022, 90
• Marathon Food Mart, 101 U.S. 72 W., Tuscumbia, 1/9/2023, 99
• Marco's Pizza, 1003 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 1/20/2023, 97
• Mars Hill Pre-School, 110 Market St., Muscle Shoals, 1/9/2023, 100
• McDonald's #678, 1503 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 1/12/2023, 96
• Morali, Inc. dba Chiska Food Mart, 6220 U.S.. 72, Cherokee, 12/6/2022, 96
• Muscle Shoals High School, 1900 Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 1/19/2023, 94
• Muscle Shoals Middle/McBride School, 1400 Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 1/19/2023, 98
• N & F No. 3 Inc., 412 U.S. 43 S., Tuscumbia, 1/5/2023, 91
• Dairy Queen Grill and Chill, 1601 Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 1/12/2023, 92
• Days Inn Kitchen, 2701 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 12/29/2022, 98
• New Bethel Elementary School, 900 New Bethel Road, Tuscumbia, 1/18/2023, 98
• Oasis Deli & Tropical Snow, 11395 2nd St., Leighton, 1/26/2023, 99
• OLD TOWN GRILLE & CREAMERY, 312 N. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield, 1/19/2023, 95
• Open Door Church, 1301 Pinehurst Blvd., Sheffield, 12/19/2022, 98
• Paradise Food Mart, 2526 E. Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 12/27/2022, 93
• Peoples Piggly Wiggly LLC, 8075 U.S. 72, Cherokee, 12/28/2022, 98
• Publix #1532- Meat, 3220 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 12/12/2022, 99
• Publix #1532-Bakery, 3220 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 12/12/2022, 98
• Publix #1532-Deli, 3220 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 12/12/2022, 99
• Publix #1532-Produce, 3220 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 12/12/2022, 100
• Publix #1532-Seafood, 3220 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 12/12/2022, 100
• Publix-Dairy, 3220 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 12/12/2022, 98
• Quik Mart #37, 3302 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 1/18/2023, 95
• Quik Stop #14, 600 E. 6th St., Muscle Shoals, 1/19/2023, 85
• R. E. Thompson Intermediate School, 829 Frankfort Road, Tuscumbia, 12/8/2022, 95
• Rancho Viejo, 3402 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 1/26/2023, 86
• Rayo Mart, 6505 E. Second St., Muscle Shoals, 1/4/2023, 98
• Red Clay Table, 307 N Montgomery Ave., Sheffield, 12/27/2022, 97
• Rick's Produce, 3406 South Wilson Dam Road, Muscle Shoals, 1/23/2023, 97
• Riverside Food & Tobacco, 100 River Road, Muscle Shoals, 12/8/2022, 98
Franklin County
• Priceless Food-Deli, 14001 U.S. 43 Suite 11, Russellville, 12/27/2022, 96
• Priceless Foods #493, 14001 U.S. 43 Suite 11, Russellville, 1/4/2023, 99
• Quick Stop No 7, Inc., 606 4th Ave. SE, Red Bay, 12/7/2022, 94
• Red Bay Hospital, 211 Hospital Road, Red Bay, 12/21/2022, 100
• Red Bay Nutrition, 102 4th Ave. SW, Red Bay, 12/21/2022, 95
• Red Bay Senior Center, 115 5th Ave., 1/20/2023, 98
• Russellville Nutrition, 14130 U.S. 43, Russellville, 12/21/2022, 95
• Russellville Senior Center, 115 5th Ave SE, Red Bay, 1/20/2023, 98
• Sonic Drive In of Russellville #6295, 15376 U.S. 43 N, Russellville, 12/5/2022, 88
• Southside Quick Mart, LLC, 12301 U.S. 43, Russellville, 12/8/2022, 90
• Steak Ops Russ, LLC dba Doe's Eat, 114 N. Jackson Ave., Russellville, 12/6/2022, 94
• Stockyard Cafe, 14330 Alabama 243, Russellville, 12/12/2022, 93
• Subway 37464 - Mahant2018, INC., 13675 U.S. 43, Russellville, 12/8/2022, 97
• Taco Bell, 13831 U.S. 43, Russellville, 12/12/2022, 92
• The Grind Cafe and Coffee Shop, 13760 U.S. 43 Suite 1, Russellville, 12/15/2022, 89
Lauderdale County
• Walton's Restaurant, Inc., 1205 Alabama 101, Rogersville, 2/8/2023, 85
• Bonnie's Kountry Cafe, 4266 Alabama 101, Rogersville, 2/6/2023, 85
• Rice Box, 1529 N. Wood Ave., Florence, 2/10/2023, 87
• McDonald's, 3183 Cloverdale Road, Florence, 2/9/2023, 89 t
• Store N Deli, 119 N. Cedar St., Florence, 2/7/2023, 91
• Quik Mart #39, 2731 Alabama 101, Rogersville, 2/6/2023, 91
• Sweet Basil Alabama Inc., 1627 Darby Drive STE A&, Florence, 2/9/2023, 91
• LaHacienda Restaurant, 153 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 2/9/2023, 92
• Dick Howell's Barbeque Pit, 1350 N. Pine St., Florence, 2/10/2023, 92
• Outback Steakhouse, 2750 Florence Blvd., Florence, 2/9/2023, 92
• McDonald's, 1505 Florence Blvd., Florence, 2/10/2023, 93
• LIN'S GARDEN INC Wok-N-Roll, 115 Edgewood Drive, Florence, 2/10/2023, 93
• Create 1, Harrison Plaza, Florence, 2/6/2023, 94
• Esther's Eatery, 1416 Old Huntsville Road, Florence, 2/8/2023, 94
• Lauderdale County Early Learning C, 1410 Glory Way, Florence, 2/6/2023, 94
• Rick's Barbecue #12, 4280 Florence Blvd., Florence, 2/9/2023, 95
• Mitchell Hollingsworth L.L.C., 805 Flagg Circle, Florence, 2/7/2023, 96
• Shoals Christian School, 301 Heathrow Drive, Florence, 2/7/2023, 97
• PlayWorld Child Care, 721 Gresham Road, Florence, 2/9/2023, 97
• Little Angel Day School, 1125 Sherrod Ave., Florence, 2/10/2023, 97
• UNA Starbucks, One Harrison Plaza, Florence, 2/8/2023, 97
• Doozy's, 3201 Lauderdale 30, Florence, 2/7/2023, 98
• Imagined Creations, 610 W. College St., Florence, 2/8/2023, 98
• Perkins Outdoors LLC, 305 Coffee Road, Florence, 2/7/2023, 99
• Rieff Catering, LLC, 215 Ana Drive, Suite D, Florence, 2/7/2023, 99
