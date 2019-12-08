Colbert County
Hardees No. 1431, 419 Highway 43, Tuscumbia, 90
Little Caesars Pizza, 1409 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 92
Foodland Discount Foods No. 108, 3001 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 94
Cypress Cove, 200 Alabama St., Muscle Shoals, 95
Sheffield Senior Center, 303 E. Second St., Sheffield, 96
Dairy Queen Grill and Chill, 1601Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 96
Shoals Hospital Food Service, 201 W. Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 97
Southern Blend Coffee, 1404 E. Avalon Ave., Tuscumbia, 97
Chuck-E- Cheese, 4700 Hatch Blvd., Sheffield, 98
Days Inn, 2701 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 98
Walgreens No. 19289, 805 S. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield, 98
Tuscumbia Senior Center, 601 N.E. Commons, Tuscumbia, 99
Franklin County
Wendy's, 514 13679 Highway 43 S., Russellville, 97
