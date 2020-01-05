The following businesses were inspected by the Alabama Department of Public Health before Dec. 26. Scores are based on a 100-point system. Restaurants scoring 85-100 will be inspected once every three months; 70-84 requires a followup inspection within 30 days; 60-69 means a facility has two days to correct violations or face closure; and 59 and below results in automatic closure.
Colbert County
• McDonald's #7603, 4201 Jackson Highway, Sheffield, 86
• Casa Mexicana Restaurant, 550 Brighton Ave., Muscle Shoals, 90
• Coldwater Mill Restaurant, 814 Highway 72 W., Tuscumbia, 90
• Cajun's Seafood, 4301 Jackson Highway, Sheffield, 91
• Peoples Piggly Wiggly LLC, 8075 Highway 72, Cherokee, 93
• Colbert Heights Elementary School, 1551 Sunset Drive, Tuscumbia, 95
• Happy's Chevron III, 3800 E. Second St., Muscle Shoals, 96
• Wal-Mart Subway, 517 W. Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 96
• Southern Skillet Catering LLC, 2707 Second St., Muscle Shoals, 96
• Brick House Café, 2225 George Wallace Highway, Russellville, 96
• Wal-Mart Market No. 660, 517 W. Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 97
• Colbert Heights High School, 6825 Woodmont Drive, Tuscumbia, 97
• Marathon Food Mart, 101 Highway 72 W., Tuscumbia, 97
• Bear Creek on the Trail, 901 Riverton Rose Trail, Cherokee, 97
• Wal-Mart Deli No. 660, 517 W. Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 98
• Muscle Shoals High School, 1900 Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 98
• Muscle Shoals Middle/McBride School, 1400 Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 98
• G.W. Trenholm Primary School, 601 Joe Wheeler Highway, Tuscumbia, 98
• Wal-mart Bakery No. 660, 517 W. Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 99
• Hatton Elementary School, 2130 Hatton School Road, Leighton, 99
• Highland Park Elementary School, 714 Elmhurst Ave., Muscle Shoals, 99
• Howell Graves Preschool, 1601 Alabama Ave., Muscle Shoals, 99
• Webster Elementary School, 200 Webster St., Muscle Shoals, 99
• Littleville Senior Center, 1400 Jackson Highway, Tuscumbia, 100
• Glover-Payne Community Center, 1249 Second St., Cherokee, 100
Franklin County
• M & H Food Mart Inc., 9224 Highway 243, Phil Campbell, 90
• Legacy Chevron, 13518 Highway 43 S., Russellville, 90
• Jay Raja Inc., 109 Madison St. N.E., Russellville, 93
• Russellville Middle School, 765 Summit St., Russellville, 95
• West Elementary School, 1340 Clay Ave., Russellville, 95
• Russellville Elementary School, 133 Chucky Mullins Drive, Russellville, 97
• El Quetzal Buena Vista, 118 E. Franklin St., Russellville, 97
• Belgreen High School, 14220 Highway 187, Russellville, 98
• East Franklin Jr. High, 1815 Highway 89, Phil Campbell, 99
• Dollar General Store No. 973, 3621 Broad St., Phil Campbell, 99
• Dollar General No. 17373, 18625 Highway 24, Russellville, 99
• Tienda Latina Mi Refugio, 412 Madison St., Russellville, 100
Lauderdale County
• Coussons Convenience BP No. 99, 3528 Florence Blvd., Florence, 88
• Dixie Fresh Foods LLC. OBA The G, 1917 Florence Blvd., Florence, 90
• 101 Pizzaria, 2780 Highway 101, Rogersville, 90
• Ice in Paradise, 11245 Highway 20, Florence, 90
• Evergreen, 2350 Florence Blvd., Florence, 92
• Big Star Supermarket No. 305, 4695 County Road 47, Florence, 94
• Sonic, 2841 Florence Blvd., Florence, 94
• Florence Elks Lodge No. 820, 2550 Chisholm Road, Florence, 96
• McDonald's, 1505 Florence Blvd., Florence, 96
• Brooks High School, 43 Highway 72, Killen, 96
• Blackberry Trail Grille, 112 Club House Drive, Florence, 97
• Little Caesars Pizza, 1626 Darby Drive, Florence, 97
• Odette, 120 N. Court St., Florence, 97
• Cloverdale Senior Community Center, 17420 County Road 8, Florence, 98
• Dollar General No. 00191, 11661 Highway 20, Florence, 98
