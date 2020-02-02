The following businesses were inspected by the Alabama Department of Public Health before Jan. 24. Scores are based on a 100-point system. Restaurants scoring 85-100 will be inspected once every three months; 70-84 requires a followup inspection within 30 days; 60-69 means a facility has two days to correct violations or face closure; and 59 and below results in automatic closure.
Colbert County
• Urmisha Inc., 8205 U.S. 72, Cherokee, 88
• 247 Food Mart, 17750 U.S. 72 W, Tuscumbia, 88
• Steak & Stuff, 401-F Cox Blvd., Sheffield, 91
• Quik Stop #14, 600 E. 6th St., Muscle Shoals, 92
• Jay Gayatri LLC DBA Hometown Piz, 8740 U.S.72 E, Cherokee, 92
• Brooks Barbeque, 203 Union Ave., Muscle Shoals, 94
• Lennys Grill & Subs, 2101 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 94
• Mama Jeans Restaurant LLC, 2325 Alabama 20, Tuscumbia, 97
• Simply Healthy Juice Bar and Smoot, 4109 Sportsplex Drive, Muscle Shoals, 97
• Catering and Confections, 3175 Mt. Mills Road, Tuscumbia, 98
• Quik Mart #37, 3302 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 98
Franklin County
• Gasmart West, 23791 Alabama 24 W, Russellville, 87
• Campbell's Texaco, 3075 Alabama 237, Phil Campbell, 89
• Piggly Wiggly #87 Deli, 3625 Broad St., Phil Campbell, 92
• C. J.'s Grocery, 14545 Alabama 187, Russellville, 94
• Piggly Wiggly #87, 3625 Broad Street, Phil Campbell, 97
• Hodges Senior Center, 1942 Alabama 172, Hodges, 98
Lauderdale County
• Wheeler Dam Market, 2481 Alabama 101 S., Rogersville, 86
• The Golf Club, LLC, 2831 Lauderdale 156, Anderson, 91
• Jack's #196, 3201 Cloverdale Road, Florence, 91
• Fish Creel LLC, 7367 Alabama 207, Anderson, 91
• Sofia's Cantina & Mexican Restaurant, 16129 U.S. 72, Rogersville, 91
• Southern Farm Table Restaurant, 4160 Lauderdale 200, Florence, 93
• Barnett Drugs, 1661 Lee St., Rogersville, 95
• Subway Sandwiches & Salads, 401 N. Court St., Florence, 95
• McDonalds, 306 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 95
• Lawlers Barbecue #10, 1333 U.S. 72, Killen, 95
• Tatum's Q Gas, 3902 Florence Blvd., Florence, 96
• Comfort Suites, 140 Matthew Paul Court, Florence, 96
• UNA Catering, One Harrison Plaza, Florence, 96
• Hardee's #1459, 16191 U.S. 72, Rogersville, 96
• John's Shop Easy, 2614 Huntsville Road, Florence, 96
• Target T-1322, 372 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 97
• Dollar General #17035, 5481 Alabama 17, Florence, 97
• Hampton Inn Florence Midtown, 2281 Florence Blvd., Florence, 98
• Rogersville Senior Center, 15 Thornton Terrace Drive, Rogersville, 98
• Trowbridge Creamery, Inc., 316 N. Court St., Florence, 98
• Marriott Shoals Hotel & Spa, 800 Cox Creek Parkway S., Florence, 98
• Rogersville Community Center, 15 Thornton Drive, Rogersville, 98
• Jill's Sweet Memories, 16774 Lauderdale 8, Florence, 98
• The Renaissance of Florence Alabama, 3275 Lauderdale 47, Florence, 98
• Target Stores T-1322, 372 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 99
• Bailey House, LLC, 9195 Alabama 17, Florence, 99
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.