The following businesses were inspected by the Alabama Department of Public Health before Jan. 17. Scores are based on a 100-point system. Restaurants scoring 85-100 will be inspected once every three months; 70-84 requires a followup inspection within 30 days; 60-69 means a facility has two days to correct violations or face closure; and 59 and below results in automatic closure.
Colbert County
• Big Spring Coffee, 101 W. 6th St., Tuscumbia, 90
• Alabama Bliss Bistro and Boutique, 1202 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 90
• Oasis Lounge & Grill, 1280 George Wallace Hwy., Russellville, 91
• Coldwater Café #2, 3810 Hatch Blvd., Sheffield, 92
• Jack's Family Restaurant #204, 485 U.S. 72 W., Tuscumbia, 92
• Claunch Café, 400 S.h Main St., Tuscumbia, 93
• Little Mart/Vedika, Inc., 1495 George Wallace Highway, Russellville, 93
• Dick Howell's BBQ Pit #2, 420 Water St., Tuscumbia, 93
• Twin Pines Country Club, 1855 Country Club Drive, Russellville, 96
• USA Ichiban Inc., 1207 S. Jackson Hwy., Sheffield. 96
• Trap House Nutrition, 605 Buena Vista Ave., Muscle Shoals, 98
• Rick's Barbecue Wilson Dam, LLC, 2400 South Wilson Dam Road, Muscle Shoals, 98
• Chick-fil-A, #3561, 511 W. Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 99
• LawLers Barbecue #11, 808 Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 99
Franklin County
• Snack Shack, 3066 U.S. 43, Phil Campbell, 89
• Quick Stop No 7, Inc., 606 4th Ave. SE, Red Bay, 89
• Pilgrim's Place, 1314 N. Jackson Ave., Russellville, 91
• Big Star of Russellville INC., 314 S. Jackson Ave., Russellville, 91
• Taylor's Restaurant, 808 Ronnie McDowell Ave., Russellville, 93
• Pollo Lo-Quillo, 115 Franklin St., Russellville, 93
• Waffle House #2186, 14005 U.S. 43, Russellville, 96
• Marty's Meat Market, Inc., 85 Scotty Moore Drive, Russellville, 97
• El Patron Tex-Mex LLC, 13665 U.S. 43, Russellville, 99
• Kelly's Kitchen, 17901 U.S. 43, Russellville, 99
• B & A Auction, 1385 Franklin 77, Russellville, 99
Lauderdale County
• Dairy Queen Chill and Grill, 570 S. Court St., Florence, 84
• Krystal, 1201 Florence Blvd., Florence, 86
• Store N Deli, 119 N. Cedar St., Florence, 86
• Dick Howell's Barbeque Pit, 1350 N. Pine St., Florence, 87
• New China 666 INC., 1115 U.S. 72, Killen, 87
• Fiesta Mexicans, 41 Market Square, Rogersville, 89
• McDonald's, 3183 Cloverdale Road, Florence, 90
• Turtle Point Yacht & Country Club, 1000 Club Drive, Killen, 90
• Chicken Salad Chick, 363 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 91
• Casa Mexicana #3, 2801 Mall Drive Suite 1,2, Florence, 92
• Turtle Point Yacht & Country Club, 1000 Club Drive, Killen, 92
• Longhorn Steakhouse #5492, 102 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 92
• Quik Stop #6, 600 N. Royal Ave., Florence, 92
• Las. Trojas Cantina, 301 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 92
• Hometown Market of Decatur, Inc., 1421 N. Wood Ave., Florence, 93
• Budget Inn, 1238 Florence Blvd., Florence, 93
• Mama Jeans Restaurant, 3609 Cloverdale Road, Florence, 93
• Lash Fish & Seafood, 1091 Alabama 101, Rogersville, 94
• AMC Florence, 301 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 95
• Quik Stop# 12, 420 S. Court St., Florence, 95
• Los 2 Hermanos Market, 2701 Mall Road Suite 6, Florence, 95
• China King, 301 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 95
• Esther's Eatery, 1416 Old Huntsville Road, Florence, 95
• El Pollito Loco/The Crazy Little Chick ,1403 Chisholm Road, Florence, 95
• Lauderdale Lanes, 1540 Florence Blvd., Florence, 96
• Campbell's Catering, 610 W. College St., Florence, 96
• Kidz Camp Academy, 1256 U.S. 43, Killen, 96
• D. C. Catering, 610 W. College St., Florence, 96
• lchiban, 173 Cox Creek Parkway S., Florence, 96
• El Patron Bar Grill Mexican Restaurant, 17751 U.S. 72, Rogersville, 96
• Sewell's Seafood, 1178 Lee St., Rogersville, 97
• Scottie's LLC dba I Scotties Catering. 610 W. College St., Florence, 97
• Greenhill Daycare And Learning Center, 100 Lauderdale 372, Killen, 97
• Quik Mart #7, 901 Florence Blvd., Florence, 97
• Burger King 20516 /Walmart, 3100 Hough Road, Florence, 97
• UNA Starbucks, One Harrison Plaza, Florence, 97
• UNA Chick Fil A, One Harrison Plaza, Florence, 97
• Cheesy Bob Grilled Cheese, 1611 N. Pine St, Florence 97
• Walgreen Drugs #10109, 109 East Dr.Hicks Drive, Florence, 98
• Subway Sandwiches, 2550 Mall Road, Florence, 98
• Hampton Inn And Suites, 505 S. Court St., Florence, 98
• Foodland #116, 1708 Darby Drive, Florence, 98
• AAD Enterprise, OBA: Green Valley, 4185 Huntsville Road, Florence, 98
• Burger 256, 1 Harrison Plaza, Florence, 98
• Panda Express #2805, One Harrison Plaza, Florence, 98
• Panda Express, 2851 Florence Boulevard, Florence, 98
• Mama Nems, 7179 Alabama 207, Anderson, 98
• Turtle Point Yacht & Country Club, 1000 Club Drive, Killen, 99
• Dollar General #3663, 1115 Florence Blvd., Florence, 99
• CVS Pharmacy #4817, 1501 Florence Blvd., Florence, 99
• Big Lots #333, 1700 Darby Drive, Florence, 99
• Moe's Southwest Grill, 1 Harrison Place, Florence, 99
