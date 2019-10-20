The following businesses were inspected by the Alabama Department of Public Health before Oct. 11. Scores are based on a 100-point system. Restaurants scoring 85-100 will be inspected once every three months; 70-84 requires a followup inspection within 30 days; 60-69 means a facility has two days to correct violations or face closure; and 59 and below results in automatic closure.
Colbert County
• Brookdale Shoals, 2904 South Wilson Dam Road, Muscle Shoals, 94
• Coldwater Café #2, 3810 Hatch Blvd., Sheffield, 95
• Donna & Friends Restaurant LLC, 1325 Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 95
• Rick's Produce, 3406 South Wilson Dam Road, Muscle Shoals, 97
• Big Spring Coffee, 101 West 6th St., Tuscumbia, 98
• Jack's Family Restaurant #279, 1687 South Wilson Dam Road, Muscle Shoals, 98
• Dick Howell's BBQ Pit #2, 420 Water St., Tuscumbia, 99
Lauderdale County
• Jay Veer Inc. DBA Elk River Market, 18833 U.S. 72, Rogersville, 82
• Minnow Market, 14800 U.S. 72, Rogersville, 91
• Florence Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence, 92
• Victory Fuel, 3504 Cloverdale Road, Florence, 92
• Cracker Barrel #476, 150 Cox Creek Parkway S, Florence, 94
• Subway Sandwiches and Salads, 1141 U.S. 72 Shop 9, Killen, 94
• 360 Grille, 800 Cox Creek Parkway I, Florence, 96
• Heart Of Dixie Auction, 12377 Alabama 207, Anderson, 97
• Publix Alabama, LLC L#1409 (Deli), 322 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 98
• Publix Alabama, LLC L#1409 (Bakery), 322 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 98
• Publix Alabama, LLC L#1409 (Retail/), 322 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 98
• Heritage Inc. DBA Elgin Subway, 192 Putman Parkway, Rogersville, 98
• Publix Alabama, LLC L#1409 (Meat), 322 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 99
• AFC Sushi @ Publix #1409, 322 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 99
• Publix Alabama, LLC L#1409 (Produce), 322 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 99
• Publix Alabama, LLC L#1409 (Seafood), 322 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 99
