The following businesses were inspected by the Alabama Department of Public Health before July 19. Scores are based on a 100-point system. Restaurants scoring 85-100 will be inspected once every three months; 70-84 requires a followup inspection within 30 days; 60-69 means a facility has two days to correct violations or face closure; and 59 and below results in automatic closure.
Colbert County
• Fiesta Mexicana, 4001 Jackson Highway, Sheffield, 89
• Sweet's Café & Catering LLC, 107 E. 6th St., Tuscumbia, 90
• Foodland Discount Foods #108, 3001 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 91
• Papa John's #977, 316 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 92
• Foodland #102, 3413 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 92
• Rhoda P's Catering, 500 N Montgomery Ave., Sheffield, 92
• Vertillo Pizza, 312 Montgomery Ave., Sheffield, 92
• Jay Gayatri LLC DBA Hometown Pizza, 8740 U.S. 72 E, Cherokee, 92
• Monkey's Dough Café, 104 W. 6th St., Tuscumbia, 92
• Burger King Restaurant, 9694 3105 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 93
• River Road's Café, LLC, 3701 River Road, Muscle Shoals, 93
• Town Plaza Chevron, 322 S. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield, 93
• Quik Mart Travel Center #18, 2125 Alabama 20, Tuscumbia, 94
• Quick Stop #11, 604 E. 2nd St., Muscle Shoals, 94
• Red Clay Table, 307 N Montgomery Ave., Sheffield, 94
• Ruby Tuesday #3217, 1704 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 96
• Fiesta Mexicana, 2517 East Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 96
• Foodland #102 Deli, 3413 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 96
• Shoals Hospital Food Service, 201 West Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 97
• Cypress Cove, 200 Alabama St., Muscle Shoals, 97
• South's Best BBQ, 1686 Wilson Dam Road, Muscle Shoals, 97
• Chevron Barton Station, 12960 U.S 72W, Cherokee, 97
• Whole Hog Express LLC, 365 Sockwell Lane, Leighton, 97
• Long Lewis Café, 2800 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 99
• Rollin Bones Smoke Shack, 417 Mt Pleasant Road, Muscle Shoals, 99
• Dorm Eleven, 414 N. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield, 99
• The Carriage Wine and Market, 320 N. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield, 100
---
Franklin County
• Stockyard Café, 14330 Alabama 243, Russellville, 85
• Campbell's Texaco, 3075 Alabama 237, Phil Campbell, 85
• El Quetzal Buena Vista, 118 East Franklin St., Russellville, 87
• Piggly Wiggly #87 Deli, 3625 Broad St., Phil Campbell, 93
• Quinn's Grocery, 9980 Franklin 48, Russellville, 95
• Pollo Lo-Quillo, 115 Franklin St., Russellville, 95
• Piggly Wiggly #87, 3625 Broad St., Phil Campbell, 97
---
Lauderdale County
• Rivertown Coffee Company, Inc., 117 North Seminary St., Florence, 90
• Fuqua's Southern Soul Food, 16125 U.S. 72, Rogersville, 90
• Quik Stop# 6, 600 North Royal Ave., Florence, 91
• Quik Mart #40, 358 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 92
• Coussons Convenience BP #99, 3528 Florence Blvd., Florence, 94
• Holiday Inn Express, 180 Etta Gray St., Florence, 94
• Kentucky Fried Chicken #35, 241 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 95
• Americas Best Value Inn & Suites, 101 U.S. 72, Killen, 95
• Oakland Cafe and Market. LLC., 5420 Lauderdale 15, Florence, 95
• Tatum's Q Gas, 3902 Florence Blvd., Florence, 96
• Subway Sandwiches & Salads, 16152 U.S. 72, Rogersville, 97
• Odette, 120 N. Court St., Florence, 97
• Staggs Deli, 1424 Huntsville Road, Florence, 97
• Bev's Diner and Country Store, 20250 Alabama 20, Waterloo, 97
• Killen Senior Center, 231 J. C. Mauldin Hwy., Killen, 98
• Dollar General #11645, 11233 Alabama 157, Florence, 98
• Zip City Auction, 9853 Chisholm Road, Florence, 99
