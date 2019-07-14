[3 subheads]
The following businesses were inspected by the Alabama Department of Public Health before July 5. Scores are based on a 100-point system. Restaurants scoring 85-100 will be inspected once every three months; 70-84 requires a followup inspection within 30 days; 60-69 means a facility has two days to correct violations or face closure; and 59 and below results in automatic closure.
Colbert County
• Captain D's #3554, 2710 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 93
• Zaxby's, 2017 E. Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 94
• Papa Wok Inc, 2001 Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals 94
---
Franklin County
• Yogi's Food Co., 501 Waterloo Road, Russellville, 94
---
Lauderdale County
• City Limits Café LLC, 5430 U.S. 72, Killen, 88
• Soul: Wingery & Records, 105 S. Poplar St., Florence, 90
• Taco Mama, 121 Cherry St., Florence, 93
• Residence Inn, 1000 Sweetwater Ave., Florence, 94
• Little People's Nursery School, 509 Alabama St., Killen, 96
• Residence Inn, 1000 Sweetwater Ave., Florence, 97
• Chopra Inc. D/B/A A to Z Center Sta., 67100 U.S. 72 Killen, 97
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.