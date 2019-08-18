[3 subheads]
The following businesses were inspected by the Alabama Department of Public Health before Aug. 9. Scores are based on a 100-point system. Restaurants scoring 85-100 will be inspected once every three months; 70-84 requires a followup inspection within 30 days; 60-69 means a facility has two days to correct violations or face closure; and 59 and below results in automatic closure.
Colbert County
• Sheffield Tobacco and Deli, 100 West Fifth St., Sheffield, 81
• A to Z Foodmart, 723 E Second St., Sheffield, 83
• Cajun's Seafood, 4301 Jackson Hwy., Sheffield, 92
• Helen Keller Hospital, 1300 S. Montgomery, Sheffield, 92
• Spring Valley Market, 2620 Ricks Lane, Leighton, 92
• Wal-Mart Subway, 517 W. Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 94
• Morningside of Sheffield, 413 Cox Blvd., Sheffield, 96
• Southern Skillet Catering, LLC, 2707 Second St., Muscle Shoals, 96
• Burger King Garden Grill, 13512 105 U.S. 72 W, Tuscumbia, 96
• Cozumel Cantina LLC, 8255 Second St., Leighton, 96
• Wal-Mart Market #660, 517 W. Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 97
• Happy's Chevron III, 3800 E. Second St., Muscle Shoals, 97
• Sheffield JR/SR High School, 2800 19th Ave., Sheffield, 98
• Malone's General Store #2, 350 New Bethel Road, Tuscumbia, 98
• Wal-mart Bakery #660, 517 W. Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 99
• Wal-Mart Deli #660, 517 W. Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 99
• Willson Elementary School, 2200 31st St., Sheffield, 99
• Threadgill Primary School, 900 Annapolis Ave., Sheffield, 99
• Mike's Meat Market, 1012 Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 99
• Calvary Learning and Ministry Center, 1305 West 12th St., Sheffield, 100
Franklin County
• Gasmart West, 23791 Alabama 24 W., Russellville, 74
• Phil Campbell Chevron, 3515 Broad St., Phil Campbell, 80
• Pupuseria y Taqueria Las 3 Frontera, 519 St. Clair St., Russellville, 93
• Hodges Senior Center, 1942 Alabama 172, Hodges, 94
• Belgreen High School, 14220 Alabama 187, Russellville, 95
• Piggly Wiggly Deli #93, 518 Fourth Ave. SW, Red Bay, 96
• Russellville Foodland #110, 14001 U.S. 43 Suite 11, Russellville, 96
Lauderdale County
• Waffle House #1283, 2501 Florence Blvd., Florence, 78
• Lil' Capone's LLC, 3370 Cloverdale Road, Florence, 85
• Dixie Fresh Foods LLC, DBA The G, 1917 Florence Blvd., Florence, 88
• Sonic, 2841 Florence Blvd., Florence, 90
• Zaxby's of Florence #10601, 366 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 91
• Ice in Paradise, 11245 Highway 20, Florence, 91
• South TN Oil Co. Inc/DBA Quick Mart, 16184 Highway 72, Rogersville, 93
• Big Star Supermarket #165, 10031 Highway 64 W., Lexigton, 94
• Amy's Cakes and Corner Market, 908 County Road 34, Florence, 94
• Al-Amman Enterprise Inc., 4510 Highway 43, Killen, 94
• Tatum's Q-Gas #2, 5940 Highway 43, Killen, 95
• Taco Bell #30270, 2717 Florence Blvd., Florence, 95
• Jimmy John's Gourmet Sub Sandwich, 101 N. Court St., Florence, 95
• Little Caesars Pizza, 1626 Darby Drive, Florence, 96
• Buffalo Wild Wings, 2870 Florence Blvd., Florence, 96
• Miami Ice Mobile Unit, 925 Clayborn Liles Drive, Florence, 96
• Glenwood Center, 211 Ana Drive, Florence, 96
• Lenny's, 409 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 96
• McDonald's, 1505 Florence Blvd., Florence, 97
• Skate Center, 241 Azalea Drive, Florence, 97
• Big Star Pizza, 10031 Highway 64, Lexington, 97
• GRBH LLC, 310 E. Tennessee St., Florence, 97
• The Club - Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence, 98
• Doc's Gym LLC, 17526 Highway 72, Rogersville, 98
• Gator Fitness 24/7 LLC, 4206 Huntsville Road, Florence, 98
• Central Community Center, 4130 County Road 6, Florence, 99
• Zip City Community Center, 10511 Highway 17, Florence, 99
