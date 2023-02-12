The following inspection reports were received by the TimesDaily on Jan. 27 and Feb. 6. Scores are based on a 100-point system. Restaurants scoring 85-100 will be inspected once every three months; 70-84 requires a followup inspection within 30 days; 60-69 means a facility has two days to correct violations or face closure; and 59 and below results in automatic closure.
Colbert County
• Deshler High School, 200 North Commons East, Tuscumbia, 12/7/2022, 99
• Deshler Middle School 598 N. High St., Tuscumbia, 12/7/2022, 99
• Dollar General #1762, 8582 U.S. 72, Cherokee, 12/28/2022, 99
• Dollar General #197, 1310 E. Avalon Ave., Tuscumbia, 12/1/2022, 98
• Dollar General #20423, 4306 N. Jackson Highway, Sheffield, 12/6/2022, 96
• Dollar General #217, 207 W. 6th St., Tuscumbia, 12/22/2022, 97
• Dollar General #8913, 819 U.S. 72 W, Tuscumbia, 12/16/2022, 99
• Domino's, 712 E. Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 12/13/2022, 93
• Domino's Pizza, 1401 Woodmont Drive, Tuscumbia, 1/9/2023, 100
• Dorm Eleven, 414 N. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield, 1/26/2023, 98
• East Colbert Senior Center, 5929 River Road, Muscle Shoals, 12/14/2022, 98
• Fiesta Mexicana, 2517 E. Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 12/5/2022, 86
• Fiesta Mexicana Tuscumbia, 814 U.S. 72 W., Tuscumbia, 1/5/2023, 90
• Foodland #101 Deli, 14483 County Line Road, Muscle Shoals, 1/9/2023, 91
• Food land #102, 3413 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 1/18/2023, 96
• Food land #102 Deli, 3413 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 1/12/2023, 93
• Food land Discount Foods #108, 3001 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 12/6/2022, 94
• Foodland Discount Foods #119, 103 W., First St., Tuscumbia, 12/7/2022, 93
• Foodland Plus #130, 104 Town Plaza Shopping, Sheffield, 12/7/2022, 98
• G.W. Trenholm Primary School, 601 Joe Wheeler Highway, Tuscumbia, 12/8/2022, 98
• Galaxy Flea Market, East Second St., Leighton, 12/13/2022, 99
• Gass Mart, 906 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 1/18/2023, 94
• Gator Fitness LLC, 1601 E 2nd St., Sheffield, 12/29/2022, 94
• George's Steak Pit, 1206 S Jackson Hwy., Sheffield, 12/8/2022, 91
• Glover-Payne Community Center, 1249 Second St., Cherokee, 12/6/2022, 96
• Happy's Chevron Ill, 3800 E. Second St., Muscle Shoals, 12/5/2022, 94
• Happy's Food Mart #5, 1400 Woodmont Drive, Tuscumbia, 1/9/2023, 99
• Happy's Victory Fuel, 1300 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 12/27/2022, 94
Franklin County
• El Patron Tex-Mex LLC, 13665 U.S. 43, Russellville, 1/3/2023, 89
• El Quetzal Buena Vista, 118 E. Franklin St., Russelville, 12/3/2022, 89
• El Quetzal Buena Vista Bakery/Rest., 118 E. Franklin St., Russelville, 12/3/2022, 94
• Frosty Inn Drive Inn, 12805 U.S. 43 S., Russellville, 12/14/2022, 92
• Gas Mart North, 17060 U.S. 43, Russellville, 12/30/2022, 94
• Hilltop Diner, LLC, 808 Ronnie McDowell Ave., Russellville, 12/13/2022, 95
• Jack's #136, 521 4th Ave. SE, Red Bay, 12/21/2022, 92
• Jack's Family Restaurant, 13640 U.S. 43 Bypass, Russellville, 12/15/2022, 86
• Jay Raja, Inc., 109 Madison St., NE, Russellville, 1/4/2023, 89
• Kidz Korner, 14131 N. U.S. 43, Russellville, 12/9/2022, 98
• Little Caesar's Pizza, 13655 U.S. 43 Suite A, Russellville, 12/6/2022, 90
• Little Divas and Dudes Daycare LLC, 1100 4th St. NE, Red Bay, 12/7/2022, 94
• Little Tigers Preschool, LLC., 1993 E. Lawrence St., Russellville, 12/2/2022, 98
• Los Primos, 105 and 107 Marion St., Russellville, 12/2/2022, 96
• M & H Food Mart Inc., 9224 Alabama 243, Phil Campbell, 12/8/2022, 87
• Mamita's Mexican Restaurant LLC, 117901 U.S. 43, Russellville, 1/3/2023, 93
• McDonald's, 15254 U.S. 43, Russellville, 12/12/2022, 92
• McDonald's #23035, 606 4th Ave. SE, Red Bay, 1/17/2023, 97
• Mexico Bakery, 111 Franklin St., SW, Russellville, 12/27/2022, 93
• New Freedom Daycare, 508 St. Clair St., Russellville, 1/3/2023, 96
• Panaderia Adonai, 311 S. Jackson Ave., Russellville, 12/27/2022, 94
• Papa John's Pizza, 14520 U.S. 43 Suite 1, Russellville, 12/27/2022, 94
• Phil Campbell Deli Mart, 3515 Broad St., Phil Campbell, 12/8/2022, 95
• Piggly Wiggly Deli #93, 518 4th Ave. SW, Red Bay, 1/17/2023, 96
• Piggly Wiggly Market #93, 518 4th Ave. SW, Red Bay, 1/17/2023, 98
• Pilgrim's Place, 1314 N. Jackson Ave., Russellville, 12/13/2022, 92
• Pizza Hut #2938, 13450 U.S. 43, Russellville, 12/9/2022, 93
Lauderdale County
• Whitt's Of Ardmore Inc., 16146 U.S. 72, Rogersville, 2/2/2023, 85
• Happy Hallow Mart, 8145 Lauderdale 47, Florence, 2/2/2023, 85
• Golden Corral, 362 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 2/1/2023, 86
• Casa Mexicana #3, 2801 Mall Drive Suite 1,2, Florence, 2/1/2023, 90
• The Olive Garden Italian Restaurant, 375 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 2/2/2023, 90
• Los 2 Hermanos Market, 2701 Mall Road Suite 6, Florence, 2/1/2023, 90
• Mongolian Grill Buffett, 121 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 2/3/2023, 90
• Jack's Place Restaurant, LLC., 118 West Mobile St., Florence, 1/31/2023, 91
• Subway Sandwiches, 2550 Mall Road, Florence, 1/30/2023, 92
• Osa's Garden Inc. Nutrition Center, 3511 Florence Blvd., Florence, 1/31/2023, 92
• Mane Market, 1 Harrison Plaza, Florence, 1/30/2023, 93
• D & D Market, 29255 Lauderdale 14, Florence, 2/1/2023, 93
• Jay Veer Inc. OBA Elk River Market, 18833 U.S. 72, Rogersville, 2/2/2023, 93
• Don Taco LLC., 2901 Mall Road, Florence, 2/1/2023, 93
• Pops BBQ, 3477 Lauderdale 61, Florence, 2/2/2023, 94
• Las Trojas Cantina, 301 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 1/31/2023, 94
• Waterloo General Store & Cafe, 403 Main St., Waterloo, 2/3/2023, 94
• Kentucky Fried Chicken #35, 241 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 2/3/2023, 95
• Rivertown Coffee Company, Inc., 117 N. Seminary St., Florence, 2/3/2023, 95
• Dairy Queen Grill and Chill, 2908 Florence Blvd., Florence, 2/1/2023, 95
• Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 180 Etta Gray St., Florence, 1/31/2023, 95
• Cheez-Tah Chics, 610 W. College St., Florence, 1/31/2023, 96
• Five Guys Burgers And Fries, 2881 Florence Blvd., Florence, 2/1/2023, 97
• FloBama, 311 N. Court St., Florence, 2/3/2023, 97
• Video Central, 11379 Alabama 20, Florence, 2/1/2023, 97
• Dollar General #00191, 11661 Alabama 20, Florence, 2/1/2023, 97
• Cafe de Frida, 1611 N. Pine St., Florence, 1/30/2023, 97
• Honey Baked Ham, 267 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 2/1/2023, 97
• Discount Food Mart #5215, 2000 Helton Drive, Florence, 1/31/2023, 98
• Waterloo Community Center, 8501 Lauderdale 14, Waterloo, 2/3/2023, 98
• Mars Hill Bible Pre-School #2, 698 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 1/30/2023, 9
• The Factory (Alabama Chanin), 462 Lane Drive, Florence, 1/31/2023, 98
• Dollar General, 3690 Alabama 20, Florence, 1/31/2023, 98
• For the Record, 1401 Huntsville Road, Florence, 2/1/2023, 98
• Wander Coffee, 610 West College St., Florence, 2/2/2023, 98
• Waterloo School, 311 School House Lane, Waterloo, 2/3/2023, 99
• Dandelion & Co., 108 E. Tuscaloosa St., Florence, 1/31/2023, 99
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.