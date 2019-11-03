The following businesses were inspected by the Alabama Department of Public Health before Oct. 25. Scores are based on a 100-point system. Restaurants scoring 85-100 will be inspected once every three months; 70-84 requires a followup inspection within 30 days; 60-69 means a facility has two days to correct violations or face closure; and 59 and below results in automatic closure.
Colbert County
• Captain D's #3554, 2710 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 90
• The Garden Gate Café, 701 Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 91
• Zaxby's, 2017 East Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 91
• Jay Gayatri LLC DBA Hometown Piz, 8740 U.S. 72 E, Cherokee, 91
• Clarion Kitchen, 4900 Hatch Blvd., Sheffield, 91
• Fiesta Mexicana, 117 B U.S. 72 East, Tuscumbia, 92
• Shoney's #1251, 2227 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 92
• Krystal, 2405 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 92
• Logan's Roadhouse #545, 1716 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 92
• Urmisha Inc., 8205 U.S. 72, Cherokee, 92
• 2nd and 13 Sports Bar and Grille, 213 N. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield, 93
• Sonic Drive In, 208 Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 93
• G's & Big Bertha's BBQ & Soul Food, 1702 West Montgomery Ane., Sheffield, 93
• Arby's #6764, 2001 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 94
• J J's, 8225 U.S. 72, Cherokee, 94
• Subway Salads & Sandwiches, 901 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 94
• Kentucky Fried Chicken, 1910 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 95
• Melrose Inc., 6340 Woodmont Drive, Tuscumbia, 95
• Papa Wok Inc., 2001 Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals, 95
• SAII LLC dba Subway #50127, 8470 U.S. 72, Cherokee, 95
• Wendy's, 1401 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 97
• Southern Barbeque, 425 Avalon Ave., Sheffield, 98
• Dollar General #197, 1310 E. Avalon Ave., Tuscumbia, 98
• Colbert Heights Café, 6630 Woodmont Drive, Tuscumbia, 98
• Momma Goldberg's, 1500 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 98
• Momma P's To Go & Catering, 414 N. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield, 99
Franklin County
• Gasmart West, 23791 Alabama 24 W, Russellville, 87
• Campbell's Texaco, 3075 Alabama 237, Phil Campbell, 92
• Jack's #148, 13640 U.S. 43 By-Pass, Russellville, 94
• Piggly Wiggly #87, 3625 Broad St., Phil Campbell, 96
• Daisy Grocery, 125 N. Jackson Ave., Russellville, 97
• Piggly Wiggly #87 Deli, 3625 Broad St., Phil Campbell, 99
Lauderdale County
• Happy Hallow Mart, 8145 Lauderdale 47, Florence, 91 \
• 72 Quick Stop, 1549 U.S. 72, Killen, 91
• Mapco #5217, 4401 Chisholm Road, Florence, 92
• Taco Bell #030274, 1412 North Wood Ave., Florence, 94
• Victory Mart, 2411 Darby Drive, Florence, 95
• Smile Fuel's, 2200 Chisholm Road, Florence, 95
• Bunyan's BBQ, 901 West College St., Florence, 97
• Burger Depot, 907 Florence Blvd., Florence, 97
• Mike Food Mart, 825 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 98
• Chris Mart, 4203 Huntsville Road, Florence 10115/2019, 98
• North Alabama Medical Center, 1701 Veterans Drive, Florence, 98
• Mars Hill Bible Pre-School #2, 698 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 99
• North Alabama Medical Center Gift, 1701 Veterans Drive, Florence, 99
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.