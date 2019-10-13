The following businesses were inspected by the Alabama Department of Public Health before Oct. 4 Lauderdale County ratings are for the weeks of Sept. 27 and Oct. 4. Scores are based on a 100-point system. Restaurants scoring 85-100 will be inspected once every three months; 70-84 requires a followup inspection within 30 days; 60-69 means a facility has two days to correct violations or face closure; and 59 and below results in automatic closure.
Colbert County
• Riverside Food & Tobacco, 100 River Road, Muscle Shoals, 92
• Foodland #101, 14483 County Line Road, Muscle Shoals, 97
• Foodland #101 Deli, 14483 County Line Road, Muscle Shoals, 97
• Catering and Confections, 3175 Mt. Mills Road, Tuscumbia, 98
• Publix #1532-Bakery, 3220 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 98
• Publix #1532-Deli, 3220 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 98
• Oasis Deli & Tropical Snow, 11395 2nd St., Leighton, 98
• Publix #1532- Meat, 3220 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 99
• AFC Sushi @ Publix #1532, 3220 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 99
• North Alabama Speedway, 12200 Alabama 247, Tuscumbia, 99
• Publix-Dairy, 3220 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 100
• Publix #1532-Produce, 3220 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 100
• Publix #1532-Seafood, 3220 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 100
Franklin County
• Backwoods Grill & Fish Camp, 2937 U.S. 43, Phil Campbell, 86
• Pilgrim's Place, 1314 North Jackson Ave., Russellville, 89
• Dismals Canyon Fountain & Deli, 901 Franklin 8, Phil Campbell, 94
• Red Bay Tiger Mart, Inc., 211 4th Ave SW, Red Bay, 94
• The Thrift Store, 109 Lawrence St. W, Russellville, 95
• City King Buffet, 520 4th St. S.E., Red Bay, 98
• Red Bay Nutrition, 602 5th St. SE, Red Bay, 98
• Fourth Street Grill and Steakhouse, 607 4th St., Red Bay, 100
Lauderdale County
• Bonnie's Kountry Café, 4266 Alabama 101, Rogersville, 85
• Whitt's Of Ardmore Inc., 16146 U.S. 72, Rogersville, 88
• Shef's Kitchen, 1700 Lee St., Rogersville, 90
• Little Mexico Grill, 7939 U.S. 43, Florence, 90
• Arby's #7205, 368 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 91
• McDonald's, 101 U.S. 72 E., Rogersville, 92
• Victory Mart, 2411 Darby Drive, Florence, 93
• Joe Wheeler State Park Pro Shop, 4403 McLean Drive, Rogersville, 94
• Ricatoni's 107 N. Court St., Florence, 94
• Heart Of Dixie Auction, 12377 Alabama 207, Anderson, 94
• Elgin Launch Pad, Inc., 384 Tracey Lane, Rogersville, 94
• Joe Wheeler State Park Restaurant, 4401 McLean Drive, Rogersville, 95
• Steak & Stuff 3378, Cloverdale Road, Florence, 95
• Yogurt Mountian, LLC, 240 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 96
• Killing Town Café, 4051 U.S. 72, Killen, 96
• Doozy's, 3201 Lauderdale 30, Florence, 96
• Sweet Basil Alabama Inc., 1627 Darby Drive, Florence, 96
• El Reposo Nursing Facility, 260 Milner Chapel Road, Florence, 97
• Party Basket (The), 16673 U.S. 72 E., Rogersville, 97
• Cox Creek Chevron, 801 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 97
• 71 Auction, LLC, 10176 U.S. 72, Rogersville, 97
• Lauderdale Lanes, 1540 Florence Blvd., Florence, 98
• The Factory (Alabama Chanin), 462 Lane Drive, Florence, 98
• Mama's Cheese Straws Inc., 320 N. Court St., Florence, 98
• Dollar General Store #19046, 24190 Lauderdale 8, Florence, 98
• Video Central, 11379 Alabama 20, Florence, 99
• Riverside Restaurant, Inc., 111 East Limestone St., Florence, 74
• Waffle House #1283, 2501 Florence Blvd., Florence, 85
City Hardware 105 North Court Street Florence 9/30/2019 90 Food Service Establishment
• Pizza Hut, NPC, Inc. #2934 (Delivery, 859 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 91
• Starbucks #20271, 367 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 92
• Sam's Club #8196 Café, 364 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 94
• UMI Japanese Steak House, 201 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 94
• Osa's Garden Inc. Nutrition Center, 3511 Florence Blvd., Florence, 94
• Mongolian Grill Buffett, 121 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 94
• Domino's #5878, 4380 Alabama 157, Florence, 95
• Healthy's on Court, 121 A S. Court St., Florence, 95
• Juarez Mexican Store, 1550 Florence Blvd., Florence, 95
• Pops BBQ, 3477 Lauderdale 61, Florence, 96
• Sam's Club #8196 - Bakery, 364 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 97
• Great American Cookies / Pretzelma, 301 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 97
• Burger King 20516 /Walmart, 3100 Hough Road, Florence, 97
• PlayWorld Child Care, 721 Gresham Road, Florence, 97
• Little Angel Day School, 1125 Sherrod Ave., Florence, 97
• Cici's Pizza #166, 157 Cox Creek Parkway S., Florence, 97
• Walgreens #17402, 1313 N. Wood Ave., Florence, 97
• Southern BBQ #2, 1510 N. Pine St., Florence, 97
• Sam's Club #8196 - Market, 364 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 98
• Sam's Club #8196 - Deli, 364 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 98
• Subway Sandwiches, 2550 Mall Road, Florence, 98
• Stricklin Hotel & Event Center, 317 N. Court St., Florence, 99
