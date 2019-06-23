[3 subheads]
The following businesses were inspected by the Alabama Department of Public Health before May 31. Scores are based on a 100-point system. Restaurants scoring 85-100 will be inspected once every three months; 70-84 requires a followup inspection within 30 days; 60-69 means a facility has two days to correct violations or face closure; and 59 and below results in automatic closure.
Colbert County
• Little Mart/Vedika, Inc., 1495 George Wallace Highway, Russellville, 89
• Foodland Plus #130, 104 Town Plaza Shopping Center, Sheffield, 90
• Coldwater Café #2, 3810 Hatch Blvd., Sheffield, 91
• Jody's Restaurant, 1440 Alabama 20, Tuscumbia, 93
• Tuscumbia Senior Center, 601 N.E. Commons, Tuscumbia, 95
• Cazadores Grocery Store, 1000 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 95
• McDonald's, 412 U.S. 43 S., Tuscumbia, 96
• Jack's Family Restaurant #132, 3211 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 96
• Oasis Lounge & Grill, 1280 George Wallace Highway, Russellville, 97
• Big Spring Coffee, 101 West 6th St., Tuscumbia, 97
• Publix #1532-Bakery, 3220 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 97
• Lennys Grill & Subs, 2101 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 97
• Publix #1532-Deli, 3220 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 98
• Dick Howell's BBQ Pit #2, 420 Spring Park Road, Tuscumbia, 98
• Twin Pines Country Club, 1855 Country Club Drive, Russellville, 99
• Publix #1532- Meat, 3220 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 99
• Sheffield Senior Center, 303 East Second St., Sheffield, 100
• Publix-Dairy, 3220 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 100
• Publix #1532-Produce, 3220 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 100
• Publix #1532-Seafood, 3220 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 100
• AFC Sushi @ Publix #1532, 3220 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 100
Franklin County
• Campbell's Texaco, 3075 Alabama 237, Phil Campbell, 82
• N&F No. 2, INC., 9224 Alabama 243, Phil Campbell, 90
• Elliott Branch Camp Store, 325 Elliott Branch Road, Russellville, 92
• Papa John's Pizza, 14520 U.S. 43 Suite 1, Russellville, 92
• Monchi's, 121 N. Washington Ave., Russellville, 96
• Walmart #403 Bakery, 13675 U.S. 43, Russellville, 97
• Walmart #0403 Market, 13675 U.S. 43, Russellville, 98
• Walmart #403 Deli, 13675 U.S. 43, Russellville, 100
Lauderdale County
• Rogersville Volunteer Fire Department, 36 Wheeler St., Rogersville, 90
• Texas Roadhouse, 307 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 91
• D & D Market, 29255 Lauderdale 14, Florence, 91
• Captain D's #3319, 2725 Florence Blvd., Florence, 92
• Krisha Inc. OBA Economy Inn Motel, U.S. 72, Rogersville, 92
• Godfather's Pizza, 2801 Mall Dr. #15, Florence, 92
• North Alabama Medical Center Gift Shop, 1701 Veterans Drive, Florence, 92
• Arby's #1143, 1610 Florence Blvd., Florence, 93
• Bunyan's BBQ, 901 W. College St., Florence, 93
• Rosie's Mexican Cantina, 302 N. Court St., Florence 93
• Quik Mart #21, 10181 Alabama 64, Lexington, 93
• Homeside Restaurant, 4220 Huntsville Road, Florence, 93
• Taco Bell, 503 South Court St., Florence, 93
• Subway Sandwiches and Salads, 1141 U.S. 72 Shop 9, Killen, 94
• Great American Cookies I Pretzelma, 301 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 94
• Mapco #5217, 4401 Chisholm Road, Florence, 94
• Newbern's Restaurant, Inc., 3406 Florence Blvd., Florence, 95
• Pizza Hut, NPC, Inc. #2934 Delivery, 859 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 95
• Heritage Inc. DBA Elgin Subway, 192 Putman Parkway, Rogersville, 95
• Honey Baked Ham Co. And Cafe, 301 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 96
• Crossroads Market, 20 Lauderdale 16, Florence, 96
• Burger King 20516 /Walmart, 3100 Hough Road, Florence, 96
• Hi-Tech Corner, 1451 Helton Drive, Florence, 96
• Subway Sandwiches, 2550 Mall Road, Florence, 97
• Walmart #4188 (Grocery), 1410 Florence Blvd., Florence, 97
• Walmart #4188 (Deli), 1410 Florence Blvd., Florence, 97
• Walmart #4188 (Produce), 1410 Florence Blvd., Florence, 97
• Seasons, 1420 Old Huntsville Road, Florence, 97
• North Alabama Medical Center, 1701 Veterans Drive, Florence, 97
• Killen Time Adventure Park, 4051 U.S. 72, Killen, 97
• Stricklin Boutique Hotel, 317 North Court St., Florence, 98
• Florence Christian Academy Daycare, 2701 Florence Blvd., Florence, 99
