The following businesses were inspected by the Alabama Department of Public Health before Nov. 1. Scores are based on a 100-point system. Restaurants scoring 85-100 will be inspected once every three months; 70-84 requires a followup inspection within 30 days; 60-69 means a facility has two days to correct violations or face closure; and 59 and below results in automatic closure.
Colbert County
• A to Z Foodmart, 723 E 2nd St., Sheffield, 85
• Quick Stop #11, 604 E. 2nd St., Muscle Shoals, 88 Food
• Rhoda P's Catering, 500 N Montgomery Ave., Sheffield, 88
• Dollar General #8821, 510 North Columbia Ave., Sheffield, 91
• Chevron Barton Station, 12960 U.S. 72W, Cherokee, 91
• Sweet's Café & Catering LLC, 107 E. 6th St., Tuscumbia, 91
• Rancho Viejo, 3402 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 92
• Sheffield Tobacco and Deli, 100 West 5th St., Sheffield, 92
• N & F No. 3 Inc., 412 U.S. 43 S., Tuscumbia, 93
• Love's Travel Stop/ McDonald's, 2048 Alabama 20, Tuscumbia, 94
• Dollar General #8731, 1811 East 6th St., Muscle Shoals, 95
• Foodland Discount Foods #119, 103 West First St., Tuscumbia, 95
• Fiesta Mexicana, 4001 Jackson Highway, Sheffield, 96
• Monkey's Dough Café, 104 W. 6th St., Tuscumbia, 96
• Long Lewis Café, 2800 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals, 97
• My Place Bar & Grill, 350 George Wallace Hwy., Russellville, 97
• Aycock Market, 3850 Alabama 20, Tuscumbia, 98
• Rayo Mart, 6505 East Second St., Muscle Shoals, 98
• Kid's Depot Learning Center, LLC, 6550 Second St., Muscle Shoals, 98
• Robert Trent Jones At The Shoals, 990 Sunbelt Parkway, Muscle Shoals, 98
• Dollar General #11337, 2821 Alabama 20, Tuscumbia, 98
• Loves Travel Stop #580, 2048 Alabama 20, Tuscumbia, 98
• Love's Travel Stop #580/Subway, 2048 Alabama 20, Tuscumbia, 98
• Sparkys Drive-In, 701 Old Lee Hwy., Tuscumbia, 98
• Dollar General #1888, 803 South Montgomery Ave., Sheffield, 99
• Ambreshree2 LLC, 5101 U.S. 43 S, Tuscumbia, 99
• Vertillo Pizza, 312 Montgomery Ave., Sheffield, 99
• David Christophers, 411 S. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield, 100
Franklin County
• Rhoda P's Catering Services, 2080 College Road, Phil Campbell, 90
• Phil Campbell Chevron, 3515 Broad St., Phil Campbell, 90
• Willi's, 5680 Alabama 243, Phil Campbell, 95
Lauderdale County
• Little People's Nursery School, 509 Alabama St., Killen, 88
• Taco Mama, 121 Cherry St., Florence, 88
• Logan's Roadhouse #312, 2890 Florence Blvd., Florence, 90
• Taqueria Juarez, 1550 Florence Blvd., Florence, 90
• Circle K/Kangaroo Express #272368, 602 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 90
• Homeside Restaurant, 4220 Huntsville Road, Florence, 90
• Chick-fil-A Florence, 341 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 92
• Chopra Inc. D/B/A A to Z Center Sta, 67100 U.S. 72, Killen, 93
• Taco Bell #034248, 503 South Court St., Florence, 93
• Rosie's Mexican Cantina, 302 North Court St., Florence, 94
• Rawhide Barbeque, LLC., 11287 Alabama 157, Florence, 94
• The Rising Crust, 4136 Florence Blvd., Florence, 94
• Newbern's Restaurant, Inc., 3406 Florence Blvd., Florence, 95
• Rogersville Volunteer Fire Dept., 36 Wheeler St., Rogersville, 95
• Dollar General #117, 42 736 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 96
• Burger King #435, 1244 Florence Blvd., Florence, 96
• Food Outlet, 2503 North Wood Ave., Florence, 96
• Aldi#96, 411 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 97
• All About Me, LLC, 1849 Lee St., Rogersville, 97
• Clay's LLC, 54 Bank Street, Rogersville, 97
• 306 Barbeque and Bar, 322 North Court St., Florence, 97
• Sonic, 2650 Helton Drive, Florence, 97
• Family Dollar Store #23872, 3928 Cloverdale Road, Florence, 98
• Subway Wal-Mart #4187, 2701 Cloverdale Road, Florence, 98
• Kona- Ice of The Shoals, 610 West College St., Florence, 98
• Dollar Tree, 1510 North Wood Ave., Florence, 98
• McGee Farm Kitchen, 8211 Lauderdale 7, Florence, 99
• Marco's Pizza, 3250 Florence Blvd., Florence, 99
