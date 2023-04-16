Alexis Lindsley recently placed second in the National Collegiate Sport Sales Championship, and while she’s proud of the accomplishment, she said she’s overjoyed that the contest opened more doors for her as she begins building her career in sports and recreation management.
“I am beyond excited to share that I have accepted a position with NASCAR as a personal ticket consultant,” the University of North Alabama senior posted to her social media following the two-day competition, which was hosted by Baylor University and held at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.
Lindsley said she walked away from the contest with the second-place trophy and four job offers.
“Since I did as well as I did, I did a lot of interviews on that second day,” she said. “I did a total of 13 interviews. I had several teams contacting me, and NASCAR was the first job offer I received.”
Lindsley said she weighed all her options before settling on the position that will take her to Daytona Beach, Florida, in June.
While the ideal summer location was certainly a driving force behind her decision, Lindsley said she also considered starting pay and cost-of-living arrangements for each offer.
Ultimately, she said the position with NASCAR also boasted the most opportunity for career growth.
When Lindsley signed up for the Sport Sales Championship, she was still undecided on a career path.
“Ironically, ticket sales was not even on my radar,” she admits. “I was very surprised at how well I did, but I was very glad that I did it in the end, because it’s put me on this path that I’m on. Sales just kind of walked its way into my life.”
Lindsley graduated from Grissom High School in Huntsville. In considering her choices for colleges, she looked at a long list of majors to find something that suited her.
“I’ve played sports all my life, and I literally grew up around sports,” she said. “Three days after I was born, I came home from the hospital and my parents had me out on the baseball field for my oldest brother’s practice. That’s been my whole life.”
Lindsley said she was influenced by her brothers, James and Brandon, when she began playing softball around the age of six. In middle school, she also added volleyball to her schedule after her parents, Gwen and Paul, joined a club to play the sport recreationally in their free time.
Lindsley kept up with both teams beyond high school, playing travel ball until she aged out of the program. She still volunteers to help her former high school volleyball coach, and was leaning towards a career in coaching when she enrolled at UNA.
“I knew that wasn’t going to be a long-term goal, because coaches, realistically, aren’t paid as well,” she said. “I did action sports photography for a while, and I feel I could’ve excelled at that, but I’m one of those people who likes to do multiple things.
“As far as having one career goal in mind, I had no idea. It was more of like, we’ll wait and see what happens.”
Keeping the door open proved to pay off for Lindsley, who is also beginning her second internship with the Rocket City Trash Pandas this month.
Last April, Lindsley said she completed a 90-hour internship with the Minor League Baseball team and was asked to stay on through the summer as a part-time employee. She also was offered an extended internship this spring.
“I work under Cory Ausderau, the sales director at the Rocket City Trash Pandas, and he really took me under his wing last season,” she said. “He’s been a huge supportive mentor in helping me to become the best sports professional I can be.”
In her role as ticket intern, Lindsley said she was as involved in the stands as she was behind the scenes. When she first joined the team, her main duty was to oversee the hospitality area for ticketholders, but she also helped with T-shirt launches and passed out hotdogs from the dugout.
“You name it, I’ve done it. It’s been a very eye-opening experience,” she said.
“Before going into that job, I was always a very shy, closed-off introvert — not really putting myself out there. Just seeing how I’ve transformed as a person from before starting that internship to after — it’s been a momentous transformation. It’s helped me grow as a person.”
Though Lindsley has a full schedule between commuting back and forth from Huntsville to Florence for five in-person classes in her last semester, she said she knows the 400-hour internship with the Trash Pandas will help further prepare her for her upcoming role with NASCAR.
“It’s going to be a very busy couple of months, and I know it’s going to be a grind, but at the same time, I’m super excited,” she said. “To have a professional offer like this before I’ve even graduated is really unbelievable, but I know I’m here today because of all the people who have supported me.”
Chelsea.retherford@timesdaily.com or 256-740-5736.
